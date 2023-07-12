Why Tennis Players Didn't Bow or Curtsy to Queen Camilla at Wimbledon

Queen Camilla’s 2023 Wimbledon debut didn’t include formal gestures from the players on the court.

On Wednesday, the Queen attended the elite tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, her first day at the Grand Slam championship this year and for the first time of the new royal reign. While Camilla, 75, had one of the best seats in the house in the Royal Box (where she was joined by her sister, Annabel Elliot, and Prince Albert of Monaco), competitors did not bow or curtsy in her direction as some may expect.

Athletes competing on Centre Court used to bow or curtsy after taking the grass court if members of the royal family were seated in the Royal Box. In 2003, in accordance with the wishes of the Duke of Kent, the Club's then-President, it was agreed that the time was right to discontinue the tradition of players bowing or curtsying to members of the royal family on entering or leaving the Centre Court. The rule was updated to apply only if Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles — the sovereign and her successor — attended.



Prince Albert of Monaco and Queen Camilla sit in the Royal Box on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon championships. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Players have opted to bow or curtsy to the royal awarding them their trophy in recent years — however, this is at their own discretion.

Kate Middleton often does the honors of presenting Wimbledon prizes as the patron of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, as did Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin the Duke of Kent during his 52 years as president of the prestigious club.



unisia's Ons Jabeur serves to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their women's singles quarter-finals tennis match on the tenth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

In a return to the tradition, Andy Murray and Jarkko Nieminen bowed to Queen Elizabeth when she attended the tennis tournament in 2010. Murray called his bows "a bit awkward," according to The New York Times.

Tennis star Martina Navratilova said she came to enjoy the tradition of turning to the Royal Box and curtsying.

“When I got the hang of it, I came to quite enjoy it,” she said, according to The New York Times. “I liked that part. The players walking on the court, curtsying in unison. That was a part of the great tradition here.”

While King Charles isn’t expected to attend Wimbledon this year — he’s only ever gone twice, in 1970 and 2012 — Centre Court competitors will likely bow or curtsy to Prince William, now heir to the throne, when he next attends the event.

Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, are frequent fixtures in the stands at Wimbledon and have gone together almost every year since they tied the knot in 2011.



Kate Middleton presents a trophy at Wimbledon in 2021. AELTC/Ben Solomon/Pool/Getty

According to the royal family's website, which has yet to be updated in full following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, "there are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms."

"For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way," the page states.



Queen Camilla meets ball boys and girls on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla did just that behind the scenes at Wimbledon on Wednesday, shaking hands with the ball boys and girls who help things run smoothly.

