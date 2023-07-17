The Best Celebrity Reactions from Wimbledon 2023

As Wimbledon 2023 comes to a close, here's a look back at some of the best celebrity reactions from the sidelines

By
Alexandra Schonfeld is a features writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since April 2022. Her work previously appeared in Newsweek.

Published on July 17, 2023 05:51PM EDT
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William . Photo:

After a thrilling 14 days of tennis between some of the world's top players, Wimbledon 2023 has officially come to an end. And as in years past, this year's tournament brought out some A-list fans who cheered, clapped and supported from their seats.

From Kate Middleton's sheer suspense to Ariana Grande's stunned expression, here's a look at some of the best celebrity reactions at the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

01 of 11

Emma and Alex Watson

Emma Watson (L) watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023
Emma and Alex Watson.

Emma Watson and her brother, Alex, were in the stands during Sunday's final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic where the 20-year-old from Spain dethroned the reigning champ. The Harry Potter star and her brother appeared stupefied, as they were captured with their jaws wide open during the intense match.

02 of 11

Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey

Ariana Grande
: Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande and Andrew Garfield.

Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande and Andrew Garfield showed all the stages of catching a Wimbledon match — from pure excitement to utter shock. Just in front of the dynamic trio, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton seemed to opt for poker faces as they kept their cool.

03 of 11

Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023
Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton appeared to be on the edge of her seat during the men's singles final between Alcaraz and Djokovic, as she held her hands up to her face while here eyes were glued to the action.

04 of 11

Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales.

Even the little royals got in on the fun during the July 16 nail-biter. Princess Charlotte — with fingers tightly crossed — and her brother, Prince George, were spotted screaming with excitement as they watched the men's singles final match.

05 of 11

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are captivated by something off-camera as they observe from the stands.

06 of 11

Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton reacts as she attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023 in London, England.
Lucy Boynton.

Lucy Boynton was also spotted with her mouth agape on day 12 of the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14.

07 of 11

Sam Ryder and Hannah Waddingham

Sam Ryder and Hannah Waddingham attend day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2023
Sam Ryder and Hannah Waddingham.

Day six of Wimbledon seemed to stun musician Sam Ryder who sat next to Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham. In front of them was James Blake, who was equally taken by the match.

08 of 11

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin reacts as she attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Emma Corrin.

Though the rest of the spectators — including familiar faces, Alexa Chung, Tom Sturridge and Jourdan Dunn — seemed to keep their cool, Emma Corrin was brimming with excitement during this moment captured on day seven of the championships.

09 of 11

Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman

Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman watching the action on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 10, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 12 Jul 2023
Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman.

Jessie J and her boyfriend Chanan Colman were locked in as they watched the action on the court during day 10.

10 of 11

Minke and Cara Delevingne

Minke and Cara Delevingne attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Minke and Cara Delevingne.

Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend Minke managed to share some hearty laughs in-between the action.

11 of 11

Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King attends day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2023

Tennis legend Billie Jean King threw her hands up in the air during this exciting moment on day six of Wimbledon.

