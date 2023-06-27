Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These ‘Lightweight’ Shorts That Are on Sale for as Little as $22 at Amazon “They keep me cool in the Texas heat” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 07:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Now that summer is here, Amazon shoppers are flocking to these comfy shorts. Currently on sale for as little as $22, the Willit Athletic Shorts have been climbing Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart this week. The competitive chart shows the best-selling clothing, shoes, and jewelry in real time. That means droves of shoppers are getting their closet summer-ready with the active shorts. Made of nylon and a bit of spandex, the smooth, moisture-wicking shorts are designed to keep you cool and comfortable whether you’re going to the beach, working out, lounging around the house, or running errands. They have a wide waistband with a drawstring closure for a fit that’s just right. The casual shorts also have two pockets to hold keys, a phone, a card case, and other small essentials. Amazon Buy It! Willit Athletic Shorts in Black, $22.07 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Katie Holmes' Summer Dress Features the Print Celebs Can’t Get Enough Of — Get the Look for Under $35 The shorts are available in sizes XS to 3XL. If you’re unsure about sizing, you can refer to the size chart in the product images. You can also take your pick from 24 colors, including neutrals like black and light gray. Price varies by color, but several are on sale for as little as $22 thanks to a coupon in the product description. More than 6,600 customers have awarded the shorts a five-star rating, calling them “comfortable and lightweight” as well as “soft and stretchy” in reviews. One shopper raved, “They keep me cool in the Texas heat.” They also added, “They look great on me and are not too short or tight.” Another shopper wrote, “These shorts feel like butter,” and went on to say: “They wash and wear very nice and will last a long time. Definitely my go-to shorts for the summer.” Many reviewers called the shorts “flattering,” with one writing, “They look much more expensive than [they] were.” Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon and add the Willit Athletic Shorts to your summer wardrobe. Amazon Buy It! Willit Athletic Shorts in Bordeaux, $22.07 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Willit Athletic Shorts in Light Gray, $22.07 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Willit Athletic Shorts in Shell Pink, $22.07 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Bissell Vacuum Cleaner and Steam Mop That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Time and Stress’ Is on Sale at Amazon Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Decor for the Fourth of July — Up to 63% Off This Oscillating Tower Fan That ‘Creates a Strong Breeze’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now