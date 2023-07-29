Will Smith Weighs in on SAG-AFTRA Strike: 'It's a Pivotal Moment for Our Profession'

Will Smith is the latest actor to weigh in on the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Men in Black star, 54, took to Instagram to show his support for the ongoing strike, which SAG-AFTRA (the union that comprises the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) announced on July 13 after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Alongside a photo of himself posing with students in an acting class, Smith wrote, “I wanna talk for a second about ACTING.”

“As some of yall mighta heard, my guild @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA,” he wrote, adding that “it’s a pivotal moment for our profession.”

He continued, “33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time.”

The King Richard star said that his acting teacher Aaron Speiser — whom he called “my friend, my teacher and my mentor” and fondly referred to as “coach” — has helped reduce the number of those “days when I feel like I don’t belong.”

Will Smith in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' which was the actor's breakthrough screen role 33 years ago. Chris Haston/NBCU/Getty

“Coach invited me to an acting class the other day, and I met a group of our talented next generation of actors and they amazed and inspired me,” Smith added. “I’m grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks, COACH!”

Spieser responded to the tribute, writing, "This means so much to me, Will."

"I’ve learned just as much from you as you have from me," he wrote. "Come back anytime."

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which “offers a vital safety net and industry resources for [SAG-AFTRA] artists and advances children's literacy,” per its Instagram bio, applauded Smith for speaking up, commenting, “Thank you for your support, Will!”

Smith is one of many Hollywood actors who have been vocal about their support for the strike.

Ahead of the July 13 strike announcement, actors including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rami Malek, Ben Stiller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Quinta Brunson, Amy Schumer and Amy Poehler signed SAG-AFTRA’s letter to union leadership urging them not to settle with AMPTP if the alliance refused to meet their demands.

Actors including Mariska Hargitay, Jessica Chastain and Daniel Radcliffe have joined New York City picket lines.



Like Smith, Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to reflect on her career and explain why she is striking.

“I was so excited to earn my [SAG-AFTRA] card in 1995," Garner wrote alongside a BeReal photo of herself carrying a sign on a picket line in Los Angeles. "I remember calling my parents and telling them I was going to receive health care — as an actor. Joining SAG instantly legitimized my improbable fantasy of working as an actor and turned it into an actual job."

Supporters of the SAG-AFTRA protesting in Los Angeles on July 11. Mario Tama/Getty

In her post, the 13 Going on 30 star said that she is “one of the lucky ones,” something she is grateful for “every day.”

“It will take all of us working together on both sides to evolve our industry, to set future generations of artists up for sustainable careers,” she wrote. “And to get ourselves and our beloved colleagues back to work.”