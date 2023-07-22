Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake React to Jamie Foxx Speaking Out After Medical Emergency: 'Love You'

Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, Justin Timberlake, and many other friends and fans of Jamie Foxx are sending their love to the Oscar winner after he shared a video update with his Instagram followers on Saturday.

Foxx, 55, suffered a medical complication on April 11 when he was in Atlanta filming the movie Back in Action, and on Saturday, the actor spoke publicly about his health scare for the first time in a clip shared on Instagram. Explaining that he "went through something I thought I would never ever go through," Foxx also thanked his fans for their prayers.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," he said of the fan support he had received.

As well as thousands of supportive messages from fans, many of Foxx's A-list friends and collaborators were quick to share their support of the multi-hyphenate in the comments section of the new video.

"Love you, Foxx!!! 🙌🏻," Timberlake, 42, wrote, as Michael B. Jordan expressed a similar sentiment: "I love you brother!!"

Others like Smith, 54, shared longer notes in the video's comment section. "Awww Man," the fellow Academy Award champ penned. "Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!"

In the clip, Foxx explained knows "a lot of people" were "waiting" for updates about his condition, but explained that "to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show," he said. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Foxx also thanked his younger sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Marie, 29, for their “protection” during his recovery, adding that they "saved my life," and thanking God and the "great medical people" who treated him.

"Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see ... the eyes are working just fine. Said I'm paralyzed — I'm not paralyzed."

"But I did go through... I went to hell and back," Foxx said. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

Other celebrities expressing their joy at seeing Foxx back on Instagram included LL Cool J, who wrote, "so glad to see you back my brother 💪🏾✊🏾👑."

"@iamjamiefoxx sending you so much love," Tracee Ellis Ross commented.

Viola Davis, Sisqo, Regina Hall, and Chance the Rapper also shouted out the Collateral actor.

"God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie❤️❤️❤️," Davis, 57, wrote.

"I’m gonna bear hug the f--- outta you when I see you again 🐻 ❤️," Johnson, 51, added.

Foxx first broke his silence about his recovery in May by sharing a written message to Instagram, telling fans, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

When his daughter Corinne first announced his medical emergency on April 12, she explained that Foxx was already "on his way to recovery" at that point. A month later, Corinne offered another update and shot down reports that the family had been preparing for the worst. As she explained, he had been "out of the hospital for weeks."

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!"

