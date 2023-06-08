Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Seen Wearing Police Uniforms on 'Bad Boys 4' Set: Photo

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been filming the next installment in the 'Bad Boys' franchise since April

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 11:32 AM
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence filming Bad Boys 4
Photo:

BACKGRID

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are geared up for Bad Boys 4.

On Wednesday, Smith, 54, and Lawrence, 58, were spotted filming a scene for the upcoming movie equipped in their full police office uniforms in character as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively.

Lawrence was seen wearing sunglasses, long sleeves and a bullet-proof vest as part of his costuming for the scene, with a prop assault-style rifle hanging from his waist. Smith, positioned behind Lawrence, wore similar costuming — save for a short-sleeved shirt.

Wednesday's sighting makes for at least the third time the costars have been spotted filming scenes for Bad Boys 4.

Smith and Lawrence were last photographed filming Bad Boys 4 in Atlanta on May 17. In one photograph from the shoot, Lawrence was pictured screaming on the ledge of a building wearing a hospital gown that blew in the breeze as Smith looked on.

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence filming Bad Boys 4

BACKGRID

The longtime Bad Boys costars appeared virtually at CinemaCon 2023 in April to tease the upcoming film, stating at the time that they were four weeks into filming the series' fourth entry, according to Variety.

"We're not sorry we couldn't be there," Lawrence told the convention's Las Vegas audience. "We glad we not there because we here and they're paying us to be here," Smith added at the time, noting that the costars are "hype" and "excited" for Bad Boys 4.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Smith and Lawrence announced Bad Boys 4 was in the works back in January, when they both shared a video on Instagram that they each captioned: "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

The clip began with Smith recording himself as he drove to Lawrence's home, telling viewers that he was going to provide a "hint" as to what his big news was — before "Shake Ya Tailfeather" by NellyDiddy and Murphy Lee, from the Bad Boys II soundtrack, began playing through the speakers.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures' BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

"I wish I was you not knowing what I'm about to show me," Smith told the camera.

Upon arriving at his costar's home, Smith greeted Lawrence, who opened the door and asked with a smile, "It's about that time?" as they confirmed production on the fourth film.

The Bad Boys films follow Smith and Lawrence's characters' adventures as detectives working for the Miami Police Department. 2003's Bad Boys II was that year's 10th highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo. On May 24, Deadline reported that Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) had joined the fourth movie's cast.

The upcoming Bad Boys sequel does not yet have a release date.

Related Articles
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp's French Movie 'Jeanne du Barry' to Be Released in North America After Cannes Debut
Tom Cruise Mission Impossible
Tom Cruise Pokes Fun at His Running in 'Mission: Impossible' Movies for Global Running Day
Arnold Schwarzenegger in Arnold
Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits His Affair Is a 'Major Failure' in His Life: 'Everyone Had to Suffer'
Schuyler Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, and Aquinnah Fox at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards held at the Museum of the Moving Image on June 6, 2023
Michael J. Fox Supported by His Family as He's Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award
Natalie Portman attending the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France
Natalie Portman Smiles as She Attends French Open in Paris
Drew Barrymore Says Her E.T. Director Steven Spielberg Was the Only 'Parental Figure' in Her Life
Drew Barrymore Says Her 'E.T.' Director Steven Spielberg Is the Only 'Parental Figure' in Her Life
Elliot Page and Olivia Thirlby
Elliot Page Says He and Olivia Thirlby Had Sex 'All the Time' Making 'Juno': 'We Thought We Were Subtle'
Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, Ashton Kutcher
Tallulah Willis Recalls Going Through a 'Really Hard' Time Around When Mom Demi Moore Began Dating Ashton Kutcher
Chrissy Metz attendss the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards
Chrissy Metz Teases Possible Future 'This Is Us' Movie Reunion: 'Everybody Wants to See It'
Elliot Page and his mom Martha Philpotts seen in the middle of Times Square while watching his billboard in New York City
Elliot Page and Mom Admire His Times Square Billboard for New Memoir 'Pageboy' in N.Y.C.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Expands on Her 'Difficult' Relationship with Her Mother: 'I Have Been Vulnerable'
See Megan Fox Gain the Upper Hand Over Jason Statham in High-Powered 'Expend4ables' Trailer
Megan Fox and Jason Statham Get Steamy in Action-Packed 'Expend4bles' Trailer
Halle Berry Kisses Boyfriend Van Hunt in Loved-Up New Photos
Halle Berry Kisses Boyfriend Van Hunt in Loved-Up New Photos: 'Be the Woman a Man Needs'
BOTTOMS, from left: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, 2023
Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri Form a High School Fight Club in Raunchy Trailer for 'Bottoms'
Rock Hudson's Life and Death Unveiled in New Trailer for HBO Documentary 'All That Heaven Allowed'
Rock Hudson's Public Persona, Private Life Explored in 'All That Heaven Allowed' Trailer (Exclusive)
Elle Fanning attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Elle Fanning Reveals She Lost Film Role at 16 Because She Was Considered 'Unf—able': 'So Disgusting'