Celebrity Parents Will Smith and Wife Jada Celebrate Son Jaden’s 25th Birthday — And Tease Him For Not Having Kids Yet! “When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old … I’m just sayin’,” the “Men in Black” joked in his son’s birthday tribute By Bailey Richards Bailey Richards Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 9, 2023 11:33AM EDT Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith both shared sweet birthday posts dedicated to their son Jaden Smith, who just turned 25. Photo: AFF-USA/Shutterstock Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are celebrating their son on his special day! The Men in Black actor, 54, and former Red Table Talk host, 51, shared sweet — and in Will's case, slightly teasing! — birthday messages on Instagram over the weekend honoring Jaden Smith, who turned 25 on July 8. Jada posted two photos with her actor-musician son, a throwback photo of her holding Jaden — and planting a kiss on him — when he was a smiling baby, and a more recent snapshot of the mother-son duo on the red carpet together. “Happy 25th Birthday my sweet, sweet Jaden!” she captioned the adorable tribute. Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts to Son Jaden Revealing She Introduced Their Family to Psychedelics (Exclusive) Will also shared a tribute to his youngest son, though he added a little teasing on the side. Like his wife, the Oscar winner also shared a black-and-white snapshot of his son, which he dubbed his “favorite picture of us.” “Happy Birthday, J-Diggy,” he captioned the birthday post. “It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?!” The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum then went on to tease his son, reflecting on where he had been at the same tender age. "When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. Old," he cheekily wrote in the post. "I’m just sayin’." “Wha’s up?” he continued, poking fun at his son. “What you doin’ over there?” Will Smith Supports Daughter Willow at Coachella as She Brings Brother Jaden on Stage: 'Willowchella' Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, appeared to tease her actor son-in-law for his comments about Jaden becoming a father, commenting, “He’s smarter than you🤣🤣🤣😉.” Other users in the comment section of Will’s birthday tribute suggested the post was a not-so-subtle hint. “He said give me a grandchild now!!! Lol,” wrote one, while another said, “Our generation waiting til we grown ass adults before kids lol.” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. On Sunday, Jaden shared a birthday post of his own, a carousel of photos of himself and merchandise from MSFTSrep, the clothing line he and younger sister Willow Smith founded. He captioned the photos, “Birthday Boy 🌈🍄❤️❤️💕🫀🌊💙.” Vivica A. Fox Admits 2016 'Independence Day' Sequel 'Missed Out by Not Bringing Will Smith Back' Whether they are celebrating a birthday or not, the Smith family is a supportive one. Earlier this year, Will headed to Coachella to support his daughter, 22-year-old Willow, as she performed. The “Meet Me At Our Spot” singer then brought out her brother Jaden to sing their collaborative song, “Summertime in Paris” — with their dad smiling from the sidelines the entire time. "WILLOWCHELLA!!" the proud dad captioned his post capturing the sweet moment.