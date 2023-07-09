Will Smith and Wife Jada Celebrate Son Jaden’s 25th Birthday — And Tease Him For Not Having Kids Yet!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are celebrating their son on his special day!

The Men in Black actor, 54, and former Red Table Talk host, 51, shared sweet — and in Will's case, slightly teasing! — birthday messages on Instagram over the weekend honoring Jaden Smith, who turned 25 on July 8.

Jada posted two photos with her actor-musician son, a throwback photo of her holding Jaden — and planting a kiss on him — when he was a smiling baby, and a more recent snapshot of the mother-son duo on the red carpet together.

“Happy 25th Birthday my sweet, sweet Jaden!” she captioned the adorable tribute.

Will also shared a tribute to his youngest son, though he added a little teasing on the side.

Like his wife, the Oscar winner also shared a black-and-white snapshot of his son, which he dubbed his “favorite picture of us.”

“Happy Birthday, J-Diggy,” he captioned the birthday post. “It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?!”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum then went on to tease his son, reflecting on where he had been at the same tender age. "When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. Old," he cheekily wrote in the post. "I’m just sayin’."

“Wha’s up?” he continued, poking fun at his son. “What you doin’ over there?”

Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, appeared to tease her actor son-in-law for his comments about Jaden becoming a father, commenting, “He’s smarter than you🤣🤣🤣😉.”

Other users in the comment section of Will’s birthday tribute suggested the post was a not-so-subtle hint. “He said give me a grandchild now!!! Lol,” wrote one, while another said, “Our generation waiting til we grown ass adults before kids lol.”

On Sunday, Jaden shared a birthday post of his own, a carousel of photos of himself and merchandise from MSFTSrep, the clothing line he and younger sister Willow Smith founded.

He captioned the photos, “Birthday Boy 🌈🍄❤️❤️💕🫀🌊💙.”

Whether they are celebrating a birthday or not, the Smith family is a supportive one. Earlier this year, Will headed to Coachella to support his daughter, 22-year-old Willow, as she performed.

The “Meet Me At Our Spot” singer then brought out her brother Jaden to sing their collaborative song, “Summertime in Paris” — with their dad smiling from the sidelines the entire time.

"WILLOWCHELLA!!" the proud dad captioned his post capturing the sweet moment.

