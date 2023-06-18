Will Kopelman Welcomes Baby Boy with Wife Alexandra Michler: 'We're Over the Moon'

The art consultant and actor also shares two daughters with ex-wife Drew Barrymore

By Escher Walcott
Updated on June 18, 2023 01:34PM EDT
Alexandra Michler and Will Kopelman. Photo:

Will Kopelman/Instagram

Will Kopelman will have an extra special Father's Day this year!

The art consultant and actor, 44, announced in an Instagram post on Sunday that he and his wife Alexandra Michler are feeling "over the moon" after welcoming a baby boy. This is the couple’s first child. Kopelman also shares two daughters — Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9 — with ex-wife Drew Barrymore.

In his announcement post, the new father shared that his baby boy arrived on June 15, just in time for Father's Day, as he revealed the little one's poetic name in the caption. 

“John Keats Kopelman 💙, born at sunrise 6/15/2023,” Kopelman wrote. “Keats, Allie’s middle name and long-standing family name dating back to poet John Keats."

He added, “Mom and baby are healthy and well … we’re over the moon for this little guy. Happy Father’s Day to all."

His post featured a series of photos, including one of him kissing Michler, 36, as she held their tiny son in a hospital bed. A second picture showed the new mom beaming while cradling baby John, who's wearing a pink and blue striped hat. A third image captured Michler looking down at her son as he gazed up at her.

Michler shared her happiness about her son's arrival with an Instagram post of her own. “Feeling overwhelmed by joy and excitement. We love you to pieces, John!!!” she wrote, sharing the same three photos as her husband. 

will kopelman
Alexandra Michler and Will Kopelman. will kopelman/instagram

Michler confirmed that she was expecting a baby boy in an Instagram post back in February. "The year of boys!! 💙," the proud mom-to-be wrote at the time, alongside a photo of her holding her baby bump while taking a stroll with a dog in a park.

Kopelman shared a sweet but simple message in the comments section, posting three blue heart emojis.

barrymore-kopelman-1333x2000
Will Kopelman and Drew Barrymore. Jim Spellman/WireImage

Barrymore, 47, and Kopelman divorced in 2016 after four years of marriage. In August 2021, he married Michler, director of fashion development for Vogue, in Massachusetts, with his daughters serving as flower girls during the ceremony.

For Halloween 2021, Barrymore shared on her daytime talk show that she spent the holiday with her ex, their daughters and his new wife. "I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife, Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother. I think, honestly, this is so ideal. It is the dream. And I love seeing this, I really do. It's very positive," she said at the time.

