Will.i.am Teases New Collaboration with Britney Spears on Twitter

The Black Eyed Peas frontman and singer's last collaboration came in 2013 for the track 'Scream & Shout'

Published on July 17, 2023 11:56PM EDT
will.i.am and Britney Spears
Photo:

Maury Phillips/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Will.i.am and Britney Spears are ready to heat up the summer!

Just days after PEOPLE exclusively announced that Spears, 41, will release a new memoir, the Black Eyed Peas frontman, 48, shared on Twitter that he and Spears have collaborated on something new.

The record producer made the surprise announcement by uploading a 16-second video teaser.

"UH OH!!!" he wrote in the caption, tagging Spears. White text flashed over a black background alongside the audio, "You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and Britney B----."

The visual began with a snippet from their track “Scream & Shout," from Will.i.am's 2013 album #willpower and marked the pair's second collaboration after 2011's "Big Fat Bass" under Spears' album Femme Fatale. The song then cut to a different upbeat techno beat where Spears is heard saying, "Mind your business, b----." As the video came to an end, the text "will.i.am x BRITNEY TOMORROW" appeared on the screen.

He also shared the same video on Instagram, with the caption, "Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!"

Spears last teamed up with Elton John on 2022's "Hold Me Closer." The song combined the chorus of John's 1972 smash "Tiny Dancer" and verses of his 1992 hit single "The One" with fresh, dance-pop production.

"She came up with her own ideas. She wanted to speed up the record a little bit, and we did that," shared "Hold Me Closer" producer Andrew Watt in an interview with Rolling Stone. "She knew exactly what she wanted to do. She had spent tons of time with the record; she knew all the lyrics; it was like, her thing."

Britney Spears

J. Merritt/Getty

He added: "And it was really awesome to witness and see her be so powerful and crush it. She sounds incredible on the record, and she was involved all the way up until the final mix."

In addition to the apparent Will.i.am collaboration, fans can expect her new memoir, The Woman in Me, to illuminate "the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms,” promises a press release from Gallery Books. 

“[It is] a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

