Will.i.am Says He Has 'No Shame' in Being 'Ultra Feminine': 'I Think It's a Superpower'

"I’m strong with my femininity," the Black Eyed Peas frontman said on a recent episode of 'The Diary of a CEO'

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Published on August 7, 2023 09:24PM EDT
Will.i.am
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Will.i.am is not ashamed of his femininity.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman, 48, opened up about not acting in accordance with traditional gender roles on the July 31 episode of The Diary of CEO. 

“Coming of age, I didn't have a man in my life or a father in my life to guide me through that. My mom did that, which probably made me even ultra feminine, which I have no shame of being super feminine,” said Will.i.am.

will.i.am

Karwai Tang/WireImage

As a result, a lot of people would ask the “Pump It” musician if he was gay growing up.

“I remember in the ‘90s, we [didn’t] have the support in the LGBT community like [we do] now,” he recalled. “So growing up in the ‘90s, [people were] like, ‘Are you gay?’ A lot of people would question if I was [gay] because I was feminine.”

“I'm still feminine,” noted Will.i.am. “I sit where I sit. I act the way I act. My mannerisms are my mom's.”

He continued, “I’m strong with my femininity. I think it's a superpower. When you know who you are, when you love who you are, how you are, how you vibe, that's what it's about.”

“I like girls," the musician added. "I never was attracted to men. I'm attracted to females, but I'm feminine.

Will.i.am’s discussion of his femininity stemmed from sharing how he felt a “distortion” at the age of 18, calling it “the hardest path in my life.”

That time ultimately inspired him to produce the 2019 song “Be Nice” with the Black Eyed Peas, which features Snoop Dogg on the track.

“There's nothing wrong with being emotional,” he said. “When you're creative, you're always sensitive, you're hypersensitive. That's a part of creativity. You feel too much, and I feel too much. I empathize hardcore.”

“I'm the guy in the elevator that talks to strangers,” added Will.i.am, as he recalled times when he had 30-minute conversations with random people. 

“I don't ever want to ignore folks that I can shed light on or they could shed light to me for no little nuggets that you give or receive,” he explained.

