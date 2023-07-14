Will Ferrell's Three Sons Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance at 'Barbie' Premiere — See the Photos!

The comedian shares his three sons — Magnus, Mattias, and Axel — with wife Viveca Paulin

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 14, 2023 03:51PM EDT
Mattias Paulin Ferrell, Axel Paulin Ferrell, Will Ferrell, Viveca Paulin and Magnus Paulin Ferrell attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Will Ferrell and his family are proving that life in plastic really is fantastic.

On Wednesday, the comedian, 55, was joined by his three sons and his wife at the London premiere of his new movie Barbie. In the photos, the actor, who donned a Barbie-pink tie, had his arms around son Axel, 13, and his wife Viveca Paulin.

Axel, in turn, stood next to Ferrell's son Mattias, 16. The couple's oldest son, Magnus, 19, posed on the right of his mom Paulin. Later, the star posed with his son Magnus for a solo shot.

Magnus Ferrell and Will Ferrell attend The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England

John Phillips/Getty

The Anchorman star and his wife have been married since 2000. While they prefer to keep their kids out of the spotlight, Ferrell occasionally shares stories about his boys. Speaking to PEOPLE back in 2008, Ferrell offered some sage advice. "For me, talk to your children, at least once a week."

He jokingly added: "If you've got time, do it two or three times a week, but otherwise, I find the times where I let weeks and weeks go by without talking to my children, that adds up."

He also noted that having three boys leads to an excess of noise in the house. "There is usually a high volume in the house," he told PEOPLE in 2017. "Whether they're having a great time or whether they're losing their minds, they are always yelling."

Will Ferrell, wife Viveca Paulin and their sons, (L-R) Magnus Ferrell, Mattias Ferrell and Axel Ferrell attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Daddy's Home 2' at Regency Village Theatre on November 5, 2017 in Westwood, California
Barry King/Getty

The comedian has also revealed that his kids have inherited his sense of humor. In a 2018 interview with Parade, Ferrell recalled a hilarious prank his son Magnus pulled off on picture day at school. "Last year, for his yearbook photo, he borrowed another kid's glasses. He doesn't wear glasses. There he is with this very serious look with glasses on," the proud dad said.

Instead of getting him in trouble, Ferrell applauded his son's prank skills. "Like 'Magnus, that is so subversive and funny. Totally my sense of humor.' " Ferrell continued. "He's like, 'Am I in trouble?' Like, 'No, you've got to do it every year! Fantastic!'"

Ferrell also revealed that his family takes Halloween very seriously. His three sons are very into the holiday and even pick out their dad's Halloween costume every year. "We have a standing tradition that they get to pick out my Halloween costume, no matter what it is," Ferrell said. "I was a poop emoji a couple years ago."

