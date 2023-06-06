Will & Grace's Lost Episode: Eric McCormack Reveals the Envelope-Pushing Scene That Got 1 Rerun Yanked

Eric McCormack looked back on a controversial episode that lost sponsors for the show

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 10:39 AM
WILL & GRACE -- Season 3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland
Photo:

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Eric McCormack is revealing the aftermath of a controversial  Will & Grace episode. 

At The Magic of Will & Grace panel at The Paley Center for Media in New York City on Monday evening, McCormack recalled an episode of the show that was so boundary-pushing, it never made its way to reruns.

The actor, 60, told the audience about an episode that ran in the second season when Sean Hayes’ character, Jack McFarland, joined McCormack’s Will at the gym. 

“He was being particularly gay,” McCormack said of the famously (and hilariously) flamboyant Jack. “And I called him the F-word. And they didn't repeat that episode.” 

“That's the one episode that's never ever been ever aired again,” he continued. “But there was such truth to it. And [it’s] the only episode where we lost sponsors. So we did take that issue on. But that issue, particularly, was within the gay community. There are levels and there were feelings, and we dared to sort of show them.”

Eric McCormack - 'Will & Grace' 25th Anniversary, New York, USA - 05 Jun 2023

Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Will & Grace enjoyed an initial eight-season run on NBC from 1998 to 2006, then returned to primetime for three more seasons from 2017 to 2020, with McCormack, Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally starring.

At Monday's event, producers of the show talked about another moment that likely would stir up some controversy if aired today. McCormack and Messing — who played interior designer Grace Adler on the show — filmed the series pilot and even though it wasn’t in the script, they kissed.

“They kiss at the end of the pilot. And Grace says to Will, ‘Anything? Anything?’ ... That would never, ever fly today,” a producer from the panel said, as the cast and audience laughed.

McCormack also shared that after he and Hayes fell “didn't keep in touch that much” after the series ended, they reconnected in the last few years. “We found each other again just before COVID," he said, "and now we've been closer pals ever since then.”

McCormack and Hayes, 52, are soon launching a Will and Grace rewatch podcast. “It's Sean and I watching the show, but really watching the minutia,” he explains.

"Rediscovering who we were, the choices we made. You shoot 24 episodes, sometimes in a season, you're not stopping to think. You're not stopping to breathe.... You're kind of marveling at your young self, like Back to the Future."

The actor added, "We're watching ourselves going, 'Huh, would I still make that choice? Did I become funnier? Did I become better?'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Will & Grace can be streamed in full on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Debra Messing
Debra Messing Recalls How Former NBC President Wanted Her to Have ‘Big Boobs’ on ‘Will & Grace'
Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace"; Steven Weber, "Indebted"
Eric McCormack and Steven Weber Reveal Past TV Firings: 'It Just Wasn't Working'
Karamo Brown, Chrishell Stause, and Latrice Royale
LGBTQ+ Reality TV Stars Who Changed the Game
Sean Hayes (L) and Scott Icenogle attend the 12th Annual Outfest Legacy Awards at Vibiana on October 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Sean Hayes' Husband? All About Scott Icenogle
Ted Danson Was a 'Mess' as 'Cheers' Ended: 'If I Had Not Gotten It Together I Would Never Have Met My Wife'
Ted Danson Was a 'Mess' as 'Cheers' Ended, But It Led to Him Reconnecting with Wife Mary Steenburgen
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp1WjWLsdc-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link therealdebramessing's profile picture therealdebramessing Verified A glorious getaway with my son. The Mexican jungle. Fishing, orca sightings, tequila tastings, a scary snake in the tequila and more to come. I’m so so grateful for this time with my boy enveloped in nature. We’re at the magnificent #oneandonlymandarina staying in a treehouse. Unforgettable. ❤️ #momandson #mexico #jungle #whalewatching #fishing #treehouse #ziplining #tequilatasting Edited · 19h
Debra Messing Shares Photos from 'Glorious Getaway' with Son Roman, 18: 'Unforgettable'
California Rolls, Medusa, Macaw
Jenny McCarthy Calls a 'Masked Singer' Act the 'Ones to Beat' Ahead of Shocking Semifinal Elimination
Debra Messing Would Revisit Will & Grace
Debra Messing Would Revisit 'Will & Grace' in 30 Years 'If It Was Like 'Golden Girls' in Boca Raton'
WILL & GRACE -- "Cowboys and Iranians" Episode 17 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie
Leslie Jordan's 'Will & Grace' Costars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor: 'My Heart Is Breaking'
Eric McCormack
Eric McCormack Tells Sean Hayes That He May Have Developed a 'Psychosomatic' Need for Nasal Spray
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Gives Advice to Her Two Teen Girls About Social Media: 'This Is Smoke and Mirrors'
Nick Offerman (L) and Megan Mullally attend the premiere of the Weinstein Company's 'The Founder' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on January 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's Relationship Timeline
THE MASKED SINGER: Dandelion, Alicia Witt
Alicia Witt Says Her Time on 'The Masked Singer' After Recovering from Breast Cancer Was 'Really Profound'
succession season 3
'Succession' Shocker! Find Out Which Character Died and Why the Actor Says They Knew It Was Coming
M. Night Shyamalan at the season 4 premiere of "Servant" held at the Walter Reade Theater on January 9, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)
M. Night Shyamalan on 'Servant' Series Finale: 'It's a Love Letter to the Strength of Family'
Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner Was 'So Stoked' When MTV Canceled 'The Hills: New Beginnings'