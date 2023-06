Smoke from Canadian wildfires have created air quality alerts in the United States. The scope of the low air quality has made the skies from New York City all the way to South Carolina turn brown with haze. Public health officials have advised people to wear face masks if they need to go outside.

Canada is experiencing some devastating wildfires, a shocking amount that's atypical from years past.

Based on official data, Reuters reported more than 3.3 million hectares (8.2 million acres) burned so far this year. According to officials, Canada is currently "on course for its worst-ever wildfire season on record."

United States’ northern neighbor is known for some of the world’s densest forests, so wildfires aren't anything new to the area since they've historically happened annually. But this year, the blaze is more intense than ever before, spreading wide and burning at an increased rate.

Public health alerts have issued public health alerts in states ranging from New York to Minnesota, urging residents to stay indoors and wear masks to avoid inhaling potentially toxic fine particles in the air. New York City experienced the highest pollution level in the world on June 6.



The city's air quality index was labeled "very unhealthy" at over 200 per IQair, as CNN noted — the worst air quality of any major metropolitan city at 10 p.m. ET. The next morning, the Big Apple had slipped into third after Delhi, India topped the list, with Detroit coming in second.

