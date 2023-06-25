Wild Duck Saved by Couple Returns to Rescuers' Home to Introduce Them to Her 11 Ducklings

Elephants never forget, and neither does Freda the duck.

In April 2021, Phil Garner found a duckling wandering alone close to his home in West Yorkshire, England, according to SWNS. He spent hours searching for the baby bird's parents but turned up nothing. So Phil returned to the home he shared with his wife Julia with the young animal in his pocket.

The couple decided to hand-rear the helpless duckling and named her Freda. Freda enjoyed the pampering and care the Garners provided for over a year, growing into a healthy adult duck.

Then, in October 2022, Freda flew the coop. The bird decided to return to the wild, and the Garners supported it.

"It was a bit sad when Freda first went," Phil told SWNS.

"But in the back of my mind, I was expecting her to come back because we were told that they imprint on you for life," he added.

Freda the duck with her 11 ducklings. swns

Phil's suspicions proved correct. This spring, Freda strolled up the Garners' driveway with 11 ducklings waddling behind her.

The feathered family quickly made themselves comfortable in the Garners' garden, so the couple decided to look after all the birds.

"Going from one duckling to 11 was chaos," Phil said

"They need to swim, they need to wash themselves. So we've got tubs everywhere. The garden looks like a bomb site, but I'm not bothered."

Freda the duck with her 11 ducklings. swns

Phil and Freda formed a strong bond during the duck's first stay with the Garners.

"She would sit on my shoulder and on my table while I was doing my computer work. She was that loving," Phil said of how close he and Freda became.

Julia sees Freda as Phil's "guardian angel" because when her husband first found the bird, he was in the midst of treatment for bladder cancer, which included three operations.

"Freda helped him through it," Julia told SWNS.

Phil and Julia Garner feeding Freda the duck and her 11 ducklings at the couple's home in England. swns

So now Phil and Julia are hosting Freda and her family until they are ready to move on.

"We expect her to fly off and go back to where she was before, and the ducklings will just follow her and do their own thing," Phil said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

If Freda and her ducklings don't depart after a few months, the couple plans to relocate the birds to a local fenced park with a pond, where the ducks will be protected from predators and have access to food and water.