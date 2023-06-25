Wild Duck Saved by Couple Returns to Rescuers' Home to Introduce Them to Her 11 Ducklings

Phil and Julia Garner are now helping the duck they rescued raise her 11 children in their home garden

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2013. Her work has previously appeared on MTV, The Frisky, Vice, and Best Friends Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 09:47AM EDT
A couple who hand-reared a day-old duckling in their bungalow was left stunned when she returned to their home with 11 chicks
Philip Garner, 67, and his wife Julia, 66, with the duck they rescued, Freda, and her 11 ducklings. Photo:

swns

Elephants never forget, and neither does Freda the duck.

In April 2021, Phil Garner found a duckling wandering alone close to his home in West Yorkshire, England, according to SWNS. He spent hours searching for the baby bird's parents but turned up nothing. So Phil returned to the home he shared with his wife Julia with the young animal in his pocket.

The couple decided to hand-rear the helpless duckling and named her Freda. Freda enjoyed the pampering and care the Garners provided for over a year, growing into a healthy adult duck.

Then, in October 2022, Freda flew the coop. The bird decided to return to the wild, and the Garners supported it.

"It was a bit sad when Freda first went," Phil told SWNS.

"But in the back of my mind, I was expecting her to come back because we were told that they imprint on you for life," he added.

A couple who hand-reared a day-old duckling in their bungalow was left stunned when she returned to their home with 11 chicks
Freda the duck with her 11 ducklings.

swns

Phil's suspicions proved correct. This spring, Freda strolled up the Garners' driveway with 11 ducklings waddling behind her.

The feathered family quickly made themselves comfortable in the Garners' garden, so the couple decided to look after all the birds.

"Going from one duckling to 11 was chaos," Phil said

"They need to swim, they need to wash themselves. So we've got tubs everywhere. The garden looks like a bomb site, but I'm not bothered."

A couple who hand-reared a day-old duckling in their bungalow was left stunned when she returned to their home with 11 chicks
Freda the duck with her 11 ducklings.

swns

Phil and Freda formed a strong bond during the duck's first stay with the Garners.

"She would sit on my shoulder and on my table while I was doing my computer work. She was that loving," Phil said of how close he and Freda became.

Julia sees Freda as Phil's "guardian angel" because when her husband first found the bird, he was in the midst of treatment for bladder cancer, which included three operations.

"Freda helped him through it," Julia told SWNS.

A couple who hand-reared a day-old duckling in their bungalow was left stunned when she returned to their home with 11 chicks
Phil and Julia Garner feeding Freda the duck and her 11 ducklings at the couple's home in England.

swns

So now Phil and Julia are hosting Freda and her family until they are ready to move on.

"We expect her to fly off and go back to where she was before, and the ducklings will just follow her and do their own thing," Phil said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

If Freda and her ducklings don't depart after a few months, the couple plans to relocate the birds to a local fenced park with a pond, where the ducks will be protected from predators and have access to food and water.

Related Articles
Dog missing for over 5 weeks found alive on remote mountain
8-Year-Old Sheltie Dog Reunites with Owner After Being Lost in Mountains for 5 Weeks
People Duck Rescue
Rescue Caring for Hundreds of Dumped Birds Warns Don't 'Impulse Buy' Chicks to Be 'Easter Photo Props'
https://abc13.com/alligator-spottings-gator-seen-in-missouri-city-neighborhood-quail-valley-thunderbird-reptile-texas-parks-and-wildlife/13278933/ Missouri City man spots an 11-foot alligator roaming in the Quail Valley Thunderbird neighborhood in southeast Texas.
Massive 3-Legged Alligator Rescued from Suburban Texas Street
A beautiful love story between two bird species at The Gentle Barn
Unlikely Love Birds! David Bowie the Guinea Fowl Sneaks into Sanctuary to Court Rescue Hen
Mystic Aquarium raising money to relocate a sea turtle named Spunky on World Turtle Day
Conn. Aquarium Raises Money to Relocate Endangered Sea Turtle Who Has ‘Will to Live’
Murphy the bald eagle
Rescue Bald Eagle Who Tried to Hatch a Rock in an Attempt to Become a Dad Gets a Foster Chick
A group of 15 orphaned ducklings have an unlikely new foster dad - a golden Labrador called FRED. See SWNS story SWCAducks; Remarkably this is the second time Fred has made headlines after adopting nine orphaned ducklings when he was ten years old in 2018. Now years later the old dog has become the proud father to a new brood. Pictures and video show the ducklings adorably huddling between his front legs and even on top of him as they lay together in the sun at Mountfitchet Castle, Essex The ducklings were orphaned after their mother mysteriously disappeared overnight at the Castle in Stansted.
U.K. Labrador Retriever Named Fred Adopts His Third Group of Orphaned Ducklings: 'Well Done'
Money rescue
Endangered Baby Monkey Found Abandoned Is Expected to Make a Full Recovery, Officials Say
Patches the Cat Update
Patches the 40-Lb. Rescue Cat Is Adjusting Wonderfully to His New Home and Viral Fame, Owner Says
San Antonio Animal Care Services Tortoise
50-Lb. Tortoise Found Wandering in San Antonio Park After Digging Out of Owners' Backyard
Ralphie the Demon Dog New Home. Courtesy of Jason
'Demon' Dog Ralphie Excels at Agility Training After Adoption: 'He's Going to Do Amazing Things'
Ghost the Rescue Dog Reunites with Family After Living with a Coyote Pack in Nevada
Rescue Dog Reunited with Family After He's Found Living with Coyote Pack in Nevada
Sea Lion Rescue From Golf Course
SeaWorld San Diego Rescues and Releases 'Very Pregnant' Sea Lion Found on Golf Course
Dogs friends with bird
Dog Mom and Her Puppy Befriend Magpie Bird Abandoned by His Parents: 'People Were Shocked'
Farm animals with Kevin the bear
Big Teddy Bear Named Kevin Provides Cuddles and Companionship to Rescue Goats Looking for Love
Cockatiel rescued on the SkyWheel
Missing Pet Bird Found on Observation Wheel Attraction in South Carolina: 'Definitely a First'