$200K Worth of Wigs Stolen from L.A. Store Serving Women and Children with Cancer

A wig shop in Beverly Hills that provides custom-made wigs for women and children suffering from hair loss due to cancer and other illnesses was burglarized at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Surveillance video showed at least three masked thieves breaking into the Wig Fairy — a shop on Cienega Boulevard — and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise, ABC 7 reported. KTLA reports the value of the merchandise was nearly $200,000.

“Within two and a half minutes of just watching footage, everything was gone,” Wig Fairy owner Mona Zargar told the outlet. “Literally, they’ve taken over hundreds of wigs. It’s crazy how many they’ve taken.”

Each customer receives a personalized wig made out of human hair at the shop, Fox 10 reported, noting that the wigs take weeks to craft and cost between $2,000 and $4,000 each. The wigs are customized to match the customer’s hair color, texture and style, per the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"It hurts not because of our inventory, because that can be replaced, right? That’s not it,” Mona told the outlet through tears. “It’s just so many people, so many people that are going through their hair loss. It’s like ‘I need it now.’”

The Wig Fairy shared a post on Instagram about the incident, writing “We are truly grateful for the outpouring of support. It’s heartwarming to see so many people come to us offering to lend a helping hand.” The post added that donations can be made to The Brave Program, a non-profit organization that partners with the shop to provide resources for women experiencing hair loss.

“We are incredibly proud to have such a supporting community by our side,” the post continued. “We are confident that together, we will overcome any obstacle that comes our way.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department and Mona Zargar did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.