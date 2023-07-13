Wife Reveals How She Learned that 'Teacher of the Year' Husband Was Preying on Student

On a June afternoon five years ago, Jenifer Faison’s reality was shattered when police kicked in her front door and arrested her husband.



As Faison soon found out, husband Spencer Herron was not the perfect man she and others long believed him to be when police charged him with sexually assaulting one of his former students the prior school year.



Now, a new Hulu docuseries examines Herron’s downfall from being named his school’s “Teacher of the Year” to becoming a sexual predator and a serial cheater.

The series, Betrayal: The Perfect Husband, launched Tuesday on the streaming service and features emotional interviews with Faison and other women he had extramarital relationships with, including the 16-year-old student whose tip to police led to Herron’s arrest five years ago.

Jenifer Faison. ABC News/ YouTube

Faison and Herron first began dating in college but broke up when Faison, a year older, broke off their relationship when she graduated.

But nearly two decades later, the former lovers rekindled their relationship on Facebook when Faison commented on a photo from Herron’s 20-year college reunion, according to ABC News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Herron and Faison began speaking again, and Herron told her he had just gotten divorced from his wife a few years before then. The couple decided to meet up. Then, they fell back in love, got married, and settled down in Georgia where they opened a wine bar together.

"Little did I know I was married to a man who had done something so horrible that it would devastate our lives and change us forever," Faison said, according to the outlet.

Spencer Herron. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Herron was a video production teacher at Kell High School when he began sexually assaulting one of his students. After the student — only identified as “Rachel” — came forward, the once beloved teacher was arrested on sexual assault. (He later pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault against a student.)

Days later, Faison gained access to her husband's email and discovered photos of several naked women, as well as conversations he had been having with them, revealing he had been cheating on her extensively.

"I start scrolling down and all of a sudden there's a photo of a woman half-naked. And then there's another one and then there's another different woman naked,” she told ABC, saying she found photos of “woman after woman” in his inbox. “He was living a double life. Who was this predator that I was married to? I never would have imagined the scope of what he had done.”

Faison turned her grief into a podcast series called Betrayal, which she hoped could empower other women who have gone through similar situations.

“Doing the podcast was both cathartic and somewhat painful,” she told The Marietta Daily Journal. “I really faced some difficult topics that are usually swept under the rug. So when I spoke with some of the adult women who had affairs with my husband, I actually found empathy for what they went through and the shame that they were going through in this experience.”

The series also reveals that Herron was released from prison on parole last year. According to Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr., who is interviewed during the series, Herron was required to register as a sex offender.



Faison said she’s had no contact with Herron since his release last year and doesn’t ever “plan on it again.”

“Honestly, now that the docuseries has come out, I’m sure he will want to stay away from me as well,” she said.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband began streaming on Hulu Tuesday.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.