Wife Pulls Husband from Burning Car After Crash That Killed 1: ‘He Thought He Was Dead’

Three cars were involved in Sunday’s early morning collision, all of which caught on fire, according to police

Published on May 23, 2023 04:36 PM

A woman came to her husband’s rescue over the weekend after they were involved in a fiery car crash in Missouri.

Three cars were involved in Sunday’s early morning collision on Interstate 70 near Grand Boulevard, according to an incident summary from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD), obtained by PEOPLE.

A Chevrolet Silverado had come to a stop in the left lane of I-70 at Grand Boulevard shortly before it was hit by a GMC Yukon Denali around 4:30 a.m. local time, the department said.

The Silverado’s lights allegedly were not on when the collision occurred.

A GMC Yukon, driven by a 36-year-old woman, collided with the Denali, driven by a 42-year-old man, a short time later, police said.

Malissa Travis Crews, one of the victims of the crash, said she was driving behind her husband and his brother when they slammed into the vehicle that had stopped on the road, according to CBS affiliate KMOV. Without much time to react, she then hit his car.

“Flames just flew and I screamed his name because I was behind him watching everything,” Crews told the outlet. 

All three vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash, according to the SLMPD. 

Crews jumped out of her car to try and rescue her loved ones, per KMOV.

“I said come on baby you gotta get out of this truck, it’s on fire and first thing he says ‘I’m gone,'" Crews told the outlet. "He thought he was dead."

The driver of the Silverado, identified by police as John Doe, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The three other individuals involved in Sunday’s crash were hospitalized and listed in stable condition, according to the SLMPD’s incident summary.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.

