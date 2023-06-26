Wife and Mom of ‘Titan’ Victims 'Lost Hope' After 96 Hours, Told Family She Was 'Preparing for the Worst'

The wife and mom of Titan submersible victims Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood says she held onto hope for days after her loved ones went missing during a dive down to the Titanic.

Shahzada, 54, and Suleman, 19, were two of five people aboard the OceanGate sub on Father’s Day when it imploded during its journey, according to officials.

In an interview with the BBC on Sunday, Christine Dawood revealed that she and her 17-year-old daughter Alina had joined Shahzada and Suleman on the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince before the father and son ventured into the Atlantic.

The mother and daughter held onto hope for as long as they could. “I think I lost hope when we passed the 96 hours mark,” Christine told the BBC. That’s when she sent a heartbreaking message to members of her family.

"I said: 'I'm preparing for the worst.' That's when I lost hope,” she explained.

Christine Dawood; Shahzada and son Suleman Dawood. BBC; HANDOUT/DAWOOD HERCULES CORPORATION/AFP via Getty Images

Her daughter, however, remained optimistic just a little longer. "She didn't lose hope until the call with [the] Coast Guard … when they basically informed us that they found debris,” Christine said.

Authorities informed the public about the implosion on Thursday after a debris field was located near the original Titanic wreckage.

In the same BBC interview, Christine said she gave up her seat on the sub so her son could go on the trip with his father. The couple had originally planned to dive down together, but their plans were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was really happy for them because both of them, they really wanted to do that for a very long time,” Christine told the BBC.

Polar Prince towing Titan submersible. Alamy

Suleman had brought a Rubik's Cube with him, and hoped to set a world record during the Titanic trip, according to his mom. She said her son could solve the puzzle in 12 seconds.

"He said, 'I'm going to solve the Rubik's Cube 3,700 metres below sea at the Titanic.' " she told the BBC.

Christine said her final moments with her husband and son were enjoyable: “We just hugged and joked actually, because Shahzada was so excited to go down, he was like a little child.”

“I miss them, I really, really miss them,” she added.

Suleman's aunt Azmeh Dawood previously told NBC News that the teenager went on the voyage to please his dad after reportedly having shared with a relative that he "wasn't very up for it" and felt "terrified."



The search for the Titan began shortly after the vessel “lost all communication” with expedition vessel Polar Prince “approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes” into its dive on June 18, U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said at a press conference last week.

In a press conference on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that an ROV discovered debris 1,600 feet from the bough of the tailbone of the Titanic wreckage on the sea floor. The Coast Guard said that the debris they found was consistent with a “catastrophic loss of the pressure” in the Titan.

Titan submersible. EyePress News/Shutterstock

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the Dawood Family said they are "profoundly grateful to those from all over the world who have stood by us during our time of need, and would especially like to thank each and everyone who was directly involved in the extraordinary rescue efforts last week."

"The immense love and support we continue to receive is helping us to endure the unimaginable loss of Shahzada and Suleman. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the other families who lost loved ones in this tragedy, as well as to all who are challenged by grief at this time," the family statement read. "We respectfully ask that you keep all departed souls and their families in your prayers during this difficult period of mourning.”