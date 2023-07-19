'Wicked' Director Says Movie Was 'So Close' to Finishing Before Strike: 'It's Been Very Painful'

Director Jon M. Chu is sharing exactly how close Wicked was to completing production before the Screen Actors Guild strike began last week.

On Wednesday, Chu, 43, shared a statement on his Instagram Story in which he said he doesn't anticipate Wicked: Part One's release date to be affected by the strike. He said the film was "only a few days away from being done."



"Not done yet. Just paused until the strike is over and we can finish the last pieces of the movie," he wrote. "We were only a few days away from being done so we were SO close. It’s been very painful to put a halt to it all but we will be back!"

"And we will finish properly strong when the time is right," Chu added of the production, which filmed in England this spring. "My heart goes out to our cast and crew who were cut short of what we came here to complete together. More to come, but in the meantime, I’m excited to excavate what we have shot for the past year here in Oz (release date shouldn’t be affected). It has been an extraordinary adventure… more to do.”

The Crazy Rich Asians director then tagged a number of Wicked’s cast members — including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum — in the post and wrote that he was sending "much love" to the movie’s “beloved SAG members who are fighting for a fair deal!”

“We stand with you,” Chu added.



Wicked is among a number of major Hollywood films that shut down production after SAG-AFTRA — the union that comprises the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — went on strike after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.



A memo sent to SAG members by union president Fran Drescher and national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland last week ordered the guild's members to stop performing “principal on camera work" like acting, singing, dancing, performing stunts, piloting oncamera aircraft, puppeteering and performance capture or motion capture work.

The union's members are also forbidden from re-recording dialogue, voice acting, narration and stunt coordination during the strike.



Grande, 30, and Erivo, 36, star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the movie — an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which has been in the works for a number of years.



Back in June, Ervio shared a detailed glimpse into her experience portraying Elphaba in an Instagram post that she described as "really hard to put into words."



"I am endlessly grateful to play a role that turns the notion of what beauty is on its head," she wrote. "I am endlessly grateful to be working with some of the most beautiful souls on the planet and I’m already grieving for the day our little bubble must come to an end."



Wicked: Part One is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 27, 2024, while the second film is expected to release Nov. 26, 2025.

