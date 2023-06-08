Leanne Stuckey has made it her mission to help kids love the skin they’re in—quite literally. Her children’s book, Beautifully Blemished, explores skin differences, a topic close to her heart. Stuckey has a large birthmark under her right eye that started to appear just a few days after she was born. Over the years, she endured questions, stares, comments, and teasing, all of which cultivated feelings of insecurity—and she had a feeling she was not alone.

With Beautifully Blemished, which came out in January, she’s flipping the script with words and imagery to empower a younger generation.



“It’s about taking something you may view as a negative, shifting your perspective on how you see that thing, then really embracing it, owning it and not dimming your light for the sake of a box that others may try to put you in,” says Stuckey.

It was important that the book was ethnically diverse and inclusive, spotlighting a variety of skin conditions, from birthmarks to scars to freckles to vitiligo, all beautifully illustrated by Traci Allison.

“The reason I chose to feature the little girl with vitiligo on the front cover is that it’s a very visible and bold skin condition,” she explains. “The book encourages readers to embrace and celebrate their uniqueness and to really own the thing that makes them stand out, [and] I figured vitiligo was a great choice to represent that.” That consideration extends from the front cover to the back page, where she has included a glossary of common skin conditions.

Leanne Stuckey



“To normalize something, you have to make it familiar,” says Stuckey, who wants to not only spread awareness but also shift beauty standards. Judging by the overwhelmingly positive reception from adults and children alike, it’s all going according to plan.



The book has gotten a ton of local and national buzz, has been used as a learning resource at organizations including the Sturge-Weber Foundation and the Texas Children's Hospital, and has even made its way to other countries including the U.K. and Canada. But it’s the impact that it’s had on people’s lives that’s truly humbled Stuckey: Kids not only want to tell people about their birthmarks but show them off.



A mom recently told Stuckey about her son, whose birthmark is only visible when his hair is really, really short. He proclaimed, “Mom, we’ve got to keep my hair low like this because you can see my birthmark, like in that book we read.”

Of course, Stuckey’s own kids are team Beautifully Blemished, too. There’s a little boy pictured with a birthmark on his stomach on page two just like her son’s. And although her oldest daughter doesn’t have a visible skin difference, she’s said, “Mom, your book makes me wish that I had a blemish,” which blew Stuckey away.



The message has also resonated with adults. “Several people have told me that they’ve been moved to tears after reading it, and parents are feeling like finally their child can be seen and heard in a way that they’ve never experienced before,” says Stuckey. She adds that many adults have told her that it’s helped adults express themselves to friends and family about their own facial birthmarks or skin differences.



“I think one of the most amazing comments that I’ve heard someone say is that reading this book has helped heal her inner child,” says Stuckey. “We carry a lot of the experiences or traumas from childhood and if we never address those feelings of insecurity or self-doubt, they can follow us into our adult lives.”



A cathartic online community (@beautifullyblemished365) allows readers to share inspiring messages about their condition and coming into their own, moving Stuckey. There was a time when she contemplated removing her birthmark but has since grown to love it, finding it hard to imagine life without it.



“It’s been a journey for me, but just this whole process…as much as the community and the platform and this book is to help encourage others, it's really doing that for me as well. I get to benefit also—and it’s been beautiful.”



Stuckey didn’t encounter anyone with a condition like hers, called Nevus of Ota, until her early 30s, and she doesn’t want others to feel alone for so long — which is why she’s made it her mission to ensure kids can see themselves in her pages.

With more books on the horizon, her work highlighting the beauty of being different has just begun. As she writes: “We’re meant to be one of a kind, not the same/ So these markings I’ll choose to courageously claim!”

And those are words for all of us to live by.