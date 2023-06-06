Taylor Swift Is 'Doing Great' After Matty Healy Split: Why Their Romance 'Ran Its Course' (Sources) [Exclusive]

"Nothing complicated happened," a source says of Swift and The 1975 frontman's split

Published on June 6, 2023 09:00 AM

Taylor Swift is back in her single era.

The 12-time Grammy winner, 33, and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, 34, have split after a whirlwind romance.

"She had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday. "They are no longer romantically involved."

"They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun," another insider tells PEOPLE. "There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course."

Reps for Swift and Healy's band The 1975 haven't responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Taylor Swift, Matthew Healy
Taylor Swift; Matty Healy.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Samir Hussein/WireImage

Longtime friends, Swift and Healy were linked in early May, a few weeks after news broke that she and actor Joe Alwyn had parted ways after six years together.

The "Anti-Hero" singer has been on her record-breaking Eras Tour since April, and Healy was in attendance for all six of Swift's concerts in Nashville and Philadelphia, where he was spotted with Swift's dad Scott. When they weren't on the road, Swift and Healy spent time together in New York City, from hanging out with friends at the Electric Lady recording studio to sharing a kiss at members-only club Zero Bond.

"Her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won't be able to see each other at all," the source tells PEOPLE of Swift and Healy, who is touring internationally through July. "They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It’s just life. Taylor is doing great."

Taylor Swift; Matt Healy
Taylor Swift; Matty Healy. Getty (2)

Despite receiving backlash over past comments Healy has made, Swift was not swayed by the controversy, the insider says.

"He likes to provoke a response out of people. She's a grown woman more than capable of forming her own opinions about people," the insider adds. "No one forces her into anything, especially not these days. She’s on top of the world."

Indeed, Swift has reached new career heights. She just announced the first international dates of her Eras Tour; she's back on top of the Billboard 200 chart with Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), which features three new tracks, including a "Karma" remix featuring Ice Spice; and she'll drop her Speak Now (Taylor's Version) re-releasecomplete with Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams collaborations — next month.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift. John Shearer/Getty for TAS Rights Management

At her May 20 concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Swift opened up about this special time in her life before playing her Midnights cut "Question...?"

"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that," she said at the time. "It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

