Why Some Actors Were Cast in 2 Different Roles on 'Sex and the City' and 'And Just Like That...'

Andy Cohen, Peter Hermann and Justin Theroux have all appeared multiple times on the series as different characters

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on August 24, 2023 06:27PM EDT
Justin Theroux sex and the city
Justin Theroux on 'Sex and the City' seasons 1 (left) and 2. Photo:

HBO (2)

And Just Like That… showrunner Michael Patrick King, who also worked on Sex and the City, has his reasons for casting actors in two different roles on the series.

Thursday’s AJLT season 2 finale saw exactly that happen when André de Shields returned as one of Nya’s (Karen Pittman) law school colleagues after playing Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) tap dancing instructor in a season 4 of episode of Sex and the City.

“When I sat down to write Jean, I was like, it has to be someone royal and it has to be someone Black royalty and scholarly and poetic,” King, 68, said on Thursday’s episode of the And Just Like That… The Writers Room podcast. “So I just wrote it, really, with André in mind. And we just said, ‘Would you do this?’ And he came in and he was letter perfect.”

Andre de Shields and just like that, sex and the city
André de Shields on 'And Just Like That...' season 2 (left) and 'Sex and the City' season 4.

HBO (2)

King acknowledged that the show did the same thing with Justin Theroux.

In Sex and the City season 1, Theroux, 52, played Jared, an up-and-coming author who briefly interacted with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). Then in season 2, he portrayed Vaughn Wysel, a short-story writer who got dumped by Carrie.

“He was just like, well who else I going to be better in that part than him?” King said of Theroux.

Sex and the City Season 1, Episode 7 Justin Theroux and Willie Garson
Justin Theroux (left) and Willie Garson on 'Sex and the City' season 1. HBO

Theroux joked to Willie Geist in 2021 that since Sex and the City follows “girls who are dating all the time, you burn through every single male actor in New York.”

“They were like, 'Why don't you come back?'" Theroux continued. "And their idea was that they would just shave my head. And they're like 'Voila! total transformation.'"

Sex and the City Season 2, Episode 15 Justin Theroux and Sarah Jessica Parker
Justin Theroux and Sarah Jessica Parker on 'Sex and the City' season 2. HBO

Peter Hermann also played two different characters in the SATC universe: David, a Jewish man who Charlotte briefly dated in season 6 of Sex and the City after breaking up with Harry (Evan Handler), and George Campbell, a software engineer who Carrie accidentally knocked off his bike in AJLT season 2.

Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell chalked the repetition up to a lack of single men in N.Y.C.

Peter Hermann on Sex and the City season 6 and Peter Hermann on And Just Like That season 2
Peter Hermann on 'Sex and the City' season 6 (left) and 'And Just Like That' season 2.

HBO; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“The fact that Carrie’s app designer boyfriend is the same guy that Charlotte was set up with at the synagogue in season six really speaks to the lack of eligible bachelors in New York City,” Bushnell, 64, jokingly tweeted last month.  

Parker’s real-life pal Andy Cohen also made a cameo on SATC in season 4 when he appeared in the background of a scene in which Carrie went to a gay bar.

Andy Cohen sex and the city
Andy Cohen on 'Sex and the City' season 4.

HBO (2)

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, came back in season 6 as a shoe salesman who assisted Carrie at a department store.

Andy Cohen sex and the city
Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker on 'Sex and the City' season 6.

HBO

Cohen revealed in 2019 he auditioned for the part of Anthony Marentino, which eventually went to Mario Cantone.

“I don’t think the expectation was for it to wind up being such a huge part,” Cohen said on WWHL. “Mario is so great that they were probably like, ‘Okay, well we have to.’”

And Just Like That… and Sex and the City are streaming in full on Max.

