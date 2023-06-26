Why Selena Gomez Unfollowed Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Others on Instagram: Source (Exclusive)

After fans wondered if there was drama following the star's latest social media moves, a source tells PEOPLE there’s “absolutely no hard feelings"

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 03:11PM EDT
Selena Gomez 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' documentary premiere, AFI Fest
Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

There's no feud in the building!

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans noticed Selena Gomez seemingly unfollowed a handful of celebrities on Instagram — including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Zendaya — but a source close to the Only Murders in the Building actress says rumors of any drama are unfounded.

"There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed," the source tells PEOPLE exclusively. (While fans claimed Gomez had unfollowed Dua Lipa, the "Levitating" singer still appears on the Rare Beauty founder's follow list.)

Earlier this year, Gomez and Malik sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a date in N.Y.C. However, the "Back to You" singer confirmed her relationship status in a hilarious June 8 TikTok that showed her hollering "I'm single!" at the athletes during a soccer game.

"I'm just a little high-maintenance," she joked in the clip. "But I'll love you soooo much." In the comments section, Gomez wrote, "The struggle man lol."

Over the years the star, 30, has been open about her complicated relationship with social media, saying it was healthier for her to limit her time online.

"I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety… I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time," she told Vanity Fair in February about reading negative comments.

"The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media — connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories," she added. "But usually that's filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging."

Gomez recently returned to the States after spending two months in Paris to film the upcoming movie Emilia Perez alongside Zoe Saldaña.

“Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months!" Gomez — who's been garnering Emmy buzz for her work on Only Murders' second season — captioned the post. "I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all."

While she was in the City of Light for work, Gomez also fit in some exploring with family and friends, including sharing an oversized croissant with younger sister Gracie and a rooftop hang with her girlfriends with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Related Articles
Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards; Ariana Grande Celebrates Her 30th Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photo: 'Never Been Prouder of You'
Ariana Grande Says She's 'Never Been Prouder' of Her Childhood Self as She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday
David Archuleta Project Angel Food's Lead with Love, Los Angeles
David Archuleta on His Mom's Support After She Had 'a Hard Time Accepting' Him as LGBTQ (Exclusive)
Paula-Abdul
Paula Abdul Says She's 'Only Scratched the Surface' in Life: 'I Am the Queen of Renaissances' (Exclusive)
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Excited to 'Unlock' Her 'Potential' with Solo Music Outside of Little Mix (Exclusive)
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Son Jack's 6th Birthday: 'My Favorite Human Being'
Britney Spears Michael Jackson split
Britney Spears Dances to Michael Jackson's 1995 Hit 'Scream' in New Video
Taylor Swift May 31, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Put on Billowing Black Trousers for a Night Out with Gigi Hadid — and This $34 Pair Looks So Similar
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Is Single — but Goes on Dates 'Every Now and Then to Stay Sane' (Exclusive)
Troye Sivan Jokes He 'Almost Got Murdered' by K-Pop Fans After Openly Crushing on Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Troye Sivan Jokes He 'Almost Got Murdered' by K-Pop Fans After Openly Crushing on Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Ashley Everett and BeyoncÃ©
Here's Why Beyoncé's Longtime Dance Captain Ashley Everett Isn't on the Renaissance Tour: 'A New Journey' (Exclusive)
Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018
Kelly Clarkson Reveals What She Texted Ex Brandon Blackstock About Her Divorce Album
John Mayer and Andy Cohen attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Andy Cohen on February 04, 2022
Andy Cohen Clarifies Comments About Being 'in Love' with Pal John Mayer: 'Get Ahold of Yourself'
Shinedown
Shinedown Score a Mainstream Hit with 'A Symptom of Being Human': 'It's a Song About Taking a Breath' (Exclusive)
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Debut New 'Barbie World' Music Video
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Debut New 'Barbie World' Music Video: 'I'm a Doll, but I Still Wanna Party'
Gwen Stefani Debuts New Single âTrue Babeâ
Gwen Stefani Debuts New Single 'True Babe'
Carly Rae Jepsen performs on Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023
Carly Rae Jepsen Opens Up About Dating and 'Being Confident Enough to Put Yourself Out There'