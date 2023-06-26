Why Selena Gomez Unfollowed Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Others on Instagram: Source (Exclusive)

There's no feud in the building!

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans noticed Selena Gomez seemingly unfollowed a handful of celebrities on Instagram — including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Zendaya — but a source close to the Only Murders in the Building actress says rumors of any drama are unfounded.

"There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed," the source tells PEOPLE exclusively. (While fans claimed Gomez had unfollowed Dua Lipa, the "Levitating" singer still appears on the Rare Beauty founder's follow list.)

Earlier this year, Gomez and Malik sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a date in N.Y.C. However, the "Back to You" singer confirmed her relationship status in a hilarious June 8 TikTok that showed her hollering "I'm single!" at the athletes during a soccer game.

"I'm just a little high-maintenance," she joked in the clip. "But I'll love you soooo much." In the comments section, Gomez wrote, "The struggle man lol."

Over the years the star, 30, has been open about her complicated relationship with social media, saying it was healthier for her to limit her time online.

"I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety… I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time," she told Vanity Fair in February about reading negative comments.

"The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media — connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories," she added. "But usually that's filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging."



Gomez recently returned to the States after spending two months in Paris to film the upcoming movie Emilia Perez alongside Zoe Saldaña.

“Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months!" Gomez — who's been garnering Emmy buzz for her work on Only Murders' second season — captioned the post. "I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all."

While she was in the City of Light for work, Gomez also fit in some exploring with family and friends, including sharing an oversized croissant with younger sister Gracie and a rooftop hang with her girlfriends with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.