Why SAG President Fran Drescher Is Being Criticized for Italian Fashion Trip with Kim Kardashian as Strike Looms

Hollywood actors may go on strike if they do not reach a new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers by midnight in Los Angeles

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 12, 2023 05:03PM EDT
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Criticized for 'Tone Deaf' Promotional Trip to Italy on Eve of Possible Strike
Fran Drescher attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023. Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty

With just hours to go before Hollywood actors potentially go on strike, SAG-AFTRA's president Fran Drescher has attracted some criticism from her peers.

Drescher, 65, traveled to Italy last weekend for a promotional event with the fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana. The Nanny actress was spotted at the event after she appeared in a photo Kim Kardashian shared to her Instagram Story on Monday, according to Variety.

"My union president chilling in Italy while we’re in the middle of negotiations and about to go on strike," Insidious: The Last Key actor Kirk Acevedo wrote on Twitter in response to Drescher's photo with Kardashian. "We’re asking to be better compensated by the studios and Fran Drescher is mugging for cameras in Italy. The optics look f------ terrible."

"This is a really bad f------ look, @frandrescher," Perry Mason actor Eric Lange wrote on Twitter. "It’s astonishing that, on the eve of a likely strike, while people are losing their homes, their health insurance, etc you’re partying it up with Kim in Italy. Astonishing and indefensible."

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Criticized for 'Tone Deaf' Promotional Trip to Italy on Eve of Possible Strike
Fran Drescher attends Grammys On The Hill: Awards Dinner at The Hamilton on April 26, 2023.

Paul Morigi/Getty

SAG-AFTRA said in a statement shared with Variety Monday that Drescher's attendance at the event "was a commitment fully known to the negotiating committee" as she continued to work with the union's negotiating committee ahead of Wednesday's 11:59 p.m. Pacific time deadline to reach agreements on new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

According to the statement, Drescher expected to return to Los Angeles for further negotiations on Tuesday.

"She has been in negotiations every day either in person or via videoconference," the statement reads, per the outlet. "President Drescher is managing a physically demanding schedule across three time zones, overseeing negotiations and working on location daily as well as managing her parents’ needs in [Florida]."

Representatives for Drescher did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday.

Actress Maya Dunbar, who is currently running against Drescher to take her place as the union's president, told Deadline that Drescher's choice to attend the event served as "a clear example of how out of touch the President is with the majority of the rank-and file-membership."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Criticized for 'Tone Deaf' Promotional Trip to Italy on Eve of Possible Strike
Fran Drescher attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Paul Morigi/Getty

“While most members are currently wondering if there’s going to be a strike, and how they’ll pay the rent, their dues and afford to provide for their families during the worst economic stability in recent years, she’s off taking pics with celebrities widely known and shamed for crossing WGA picket lines,' Dunbar told the outlet in a statement.

The actors' union and the AMPTP agreed to have last-minute negotiations Thursday supervised by a mediator appointed by the federal government, the union shared in a statement Tuesday.

Related Articles
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough Shares Photo of Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley and Brother Benjamin: 'Missing You Both'
Tom Cruise Surprises Fans Seeing New 'Mission: Impossible' in Miami, Atlanta and More
Tom Cruise Surprises 'Mission: Impossible' Fans by Showing Up at Movie Theaters in Miami, Atlanta and More
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the premiere of Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' at El Capitan Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Damon Says His Wife 'Helped' Him When He 'Fell into a Depression' Over Work
Reese Witherspoon in 'Fear'
Reese Witherspoon Says She 'Didn't Have Control' Over Her 'Fear' Sex Scene: Not a 'Great Experience'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Spotted Playing Pickleball in Chicago, 3 Months After His Medical Emergency
Tom Holland
Tom Holland Says He's a 'Massive Fan of Making Movies' — 'But I Really Do Not Like Hollywood'
Cillian Murphy Says Heâs â100%â Going To See Barbie and Thinks Itâs âGreatâ That Oppenheimer is Opening on Same Day
Cillian Murphy Says He's '100%' Going to See 'Barbie' in the Theater, amid 'Oppenheimer' Same-Day Opening
Heidi Klum packed on the PDA with husband Tom Kaulitz as they spent their vacation on the beach in Sardinia.
Heidi Klum Takes Bikini Break with Husband Tom Kaulitz in Sardinia – See the Pics!
War Pony Trailer Exclusive
Riley Keough Explores Modern Life on a Reservation in Trailer for Directorial Debut 'War Pony' (Exclusive)
(From L back row) British actor Cary Elwes, Canadian actor Henry Czerny, US actor Esai Morales, US actor Greg Tarzan Davis, British actor Simon Pegg, British actor Frederick Schmidt, US actor Shea Whigham (from L first row) Cuban, Italian and US actress Mariela Garriga, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, British-US actress Hayley Atwell, US film director Christopher McQuarrie, US producer and actor Tom Cruise, French actress Pom Klementieff and British actress Vanessa Kirby pose on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Costars Reveal His 'Generous' Gifts: From Shark Trips to Skydiving (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Spotted Out in Chicago in Video Shared by Fan: 'He Said He Feels Good'
Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
'Barbenheimer' Is a Hit! AMC Sells Over 20K Movie Tickets to 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' Double Features
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Ryan Gosling Says Margot Robbie Made Everyone on 'Barbie' Set Wear Pink One Day a Week (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian Goes Full Princess in an Over-the-Top Ball Gown for Dolce & Gabbana Show in Italy
Kim Kardashian Goes Full Princess in an Over-the-Top Gown for Dolce & Gabbana Show — and Gushes Over Fran Drescher!
Gal Gadot arrives for the world premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles; RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Gal Gadot Calls 'Barbie' Movie 'Delicious, Colorful, Fun' After World Premiere
US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx 'Looked Healthy' on Chicago Golf Outing: 'He Was in Good Spirits' (Exclusive Source)