Why RFK Jr. Did Not Join Annual Kennedy Family July 4 Reunion: Exclusive

In what has become an annual tradition, nearly the entire Kennedy family gathered on Tuesday for their annual Fourth of July family gathering, with one notable exception: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A source tells PEOPLE that the absence of RFK Jr. — the 69-year-old nephew of late President John F. Kennedy and son of late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy— is due to the fact that he's currently campaigning for president.

"Bobby has been campaigning," the source tells PEOPLE. "They are a cohesive family. They may differ in their political views but they are family."

RFK Jr. has butted heads with his family members in the past, particularly when it comes to his rhetoric surrounding COVID-19 and vaccines. Just last year, three members of the family wrote an op-ed in Politico denouncing him for pushing anti-vaccination theories online.

In April, more fractures appeared when RFK Jr. announced his plan to challenge Joe Biden for the presidency in 2024.

The Kennedys have, throughout the past several decades, connected with Biden on multiple fronts, including over their shared Catholic faith, familiarity with loss and, of course, political influence. In July 2022, Biden appointed JFK's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Australia.

In a statement released that same month, his sister Kerry Kennedy wrote, "I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations, and the role of social media platforms in policing false information."

Kennedy's youngest brother, Doug Kennedy, a correspondent for FOX News Channel, told PEOPLE at the time that his brother "has immense political talent," but that while he's loved in the family, "not everyone agrees with his positions."



In his first official press conference as a presidential candidate, held in April, RFK Jr. acknowledged that some of his family members "just plain disagree" with his views.

"My whole family including myself have long personal relationships with President Biden ... and many of them just plain disagree with me on issues like censorship and war and public health," Kennedy added. "They are entitled to their beliefs...and I love them back."



RFK Jr. was not among those seen in a video shared on Instagram Tuesday by Kerry, which shows dozens of members of the family at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.

In the video, a large group can be seen standing near the water in Hyannis Port as Kerry, holding the camera, can be heard urging those gathered to wish brother Chris a Happy Birthday.



"Happy Birthday Chris!" Kerry captioned the video, adding: "and our beautiful, striving, evolving, majestic, diverse country."

