Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Both Heading to Singapore Soon

Prince William and Prince Harry both have trips to Singapore on the calendar.

King Charles' sons are both traveling to the island republic in Southeast Asia to promote causes close to heart in the coming months, though their visits don’t overlap. Prince William, 41, is expected to step out in Singapore on Nov. 7 for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, while Sentebale announced Monday that Prince Harry, 38, will play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club on Aug. 12.

The Earthshot Prize announced in May that the third annual awards ceremony would be held in Singapore following an inaugural launch in London in 2021 and a second cycle in Boston in December 2022. The Prince of Wales attended both ceremonies with his wife, Kate Middleton, though it remains unclear if the Princess of Wales will join him in Asia for the next event.

The couple's three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — have yet to attend an Earthshot Prize ceremony. Plus, the little royals will likely be busy at school.

For the first time ever, the awards will be held with during a special Earthshot Week with extra programming starting Nov. 6.

RELATED: Prince Harry Is Bringing His Charity Polo Match to Singapore — and Will Be Joined by a Close Pal



Prince William speaks in a video that aired during the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards. Alex Bramall/The Earthshot Prize/Getty

"The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there. After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is traveling to Singapore, where the groundbreaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated,” Prince William said in a statement when the next Earthshot destination was announced.

Before that happens, the Prince of Wales will also hop across the pond for a trip to New York City. William will attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Sept. 19, which includes the exciting announcement of the 15 finalists for the 2023 Earthshot Prize.

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot mission to land a man on the moon in a decade, William created the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to incentivize the next generation of environmental change by reviving and repairing the land, air and sea. Winners across five categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate — receive over $1 million in prize money and support to scale solutions for global impact, with plans to award prizes until 2030.



RELATED: Prince William Cracks a Joke About His Hair Loss — and Repairing Earth Before Moving Planets — in New Video

Prince Harry competes in the 2022 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. Chris Jackson/Getty

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will travel to Asia even sooner — in the coming weeks! The Duke of Sussex, 38, will hit the polo pitch in Singapore for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Saturday, Aug. 12, competing for the Royal Salute Sentebale Team. Prince Harry founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children and young people affected by poverty, inequality, and HIV/AIDS in southern Africa. Since 2010, the Polo Cup has raised over $14 million for the organization's important work.

Sharing more about the focus this year, Prince Harry said in a statement, "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle."

"We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth," he added.

Before he saddles up (and rides against friend and longtime Sentebale ambassador, Nacho Figueras, who will captain the Singapore Polo Club Team), Prince Harry will attend another sporty event in Tokyo, Japan. The Duke of Sussex and Figueras will join the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Sports Values Summit-Special Edition on Wednesday, Aug. 9, participating in the conference on the power of sport, community and philanthropy.



Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry at the 2022 Sentebale Polo Cup. Chris Jackson/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“ISPS Handa are delighted to be partnering with Sentebale this August on the special edition of ISPS Sports Values Summit in Tokyo and the annual Polo Cup in Singapore. Our respective organisations share a mutual responsibility to empower and aid those most in need and believe we can use the power of sport to do so,” said Dr. Haruhisa Hands, founder of ISPS.

Harry has stayed close to his California home for the Sentebale Polo Cup in recent years, as the equestrian event was held in Aspen, Colorado, in 2021 and 2022.

Though Harry and William share a love of polo and use the sport to fundraise for important causes, with William riding in his annual Royal Charity Polo Day on July 6, the distance between them continues. The brothers were last in the same place for the coronation of their father King Charles and Queen Camilla in London on May 6. Prince William participated in the church service at Westminster Abbey, while Prince Harry flew home to the U.S. soon after the ceremony.

