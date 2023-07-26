Why Prince Louis Hasn't Joined Kate Middleton and Prince William on Royal Tour...Yet

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both went on tour as toddlers, but Prince Louis hasn't made a similar overseas appearance

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 09:11AM EDT
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour in June 2023. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Louis is known for his steal-stealing appearances at royal events, but he has yet to bring his adorable moments overseas.

The 5-year-old prince has yet to join his parents — Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 41 — in representing the royal family overseas, even though his older siblings — Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8 — made their tour debuts as babies.

Prince Louis' first tour likely hasn’t happened yet as a consequence of scheduling rather than a conscientious choice.

Louis turned 2 in the spring of 2020 and might have had the chance to participate in a royal tour if the coronavirus pandemic hadn't hit. Like millions around the globe, the royal family stayed close to home during the health crisis. Prince William and Kate wouldn’t make a joint official overseas tour until the spring of 2022 when they visited the Caribbean in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

At that point, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were busy with a royal duty of their own: school!

George, Charlotte + Louis tour
Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William in Australia in 2014.

Chris Jackson/Getty

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Birthday Tradition for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Keeps Her Up Late! 

Prince George went on his first tour when he was 9 months old, traveling with his parents to Australia and New Zealand in 2014. The three-week trip was reminiscent of another memorable royal tour of Australia when Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles brought Prince William Down Under at the same age in 1983. The move made modern royal history as William became the first royal baby to accompany his parents on an official visit abroad. Princess Diana, who worked as a nursery school teacher before marrying into the royal family, insisted that her son come along instead of being separated for a long stretch. 

Princess Charlotte made her tour debut at 16 months, traveling to Canada with her parents and big brother George, then 3, in 2016. For William and Kate, the week-long visit was a perfect opportunity to introduce their kids to a major Commonwealth realm before school schedules “make these things difficult later on,” their spokesman said at a pre-tour briefing.

George, Charlotte + Louis tour
Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte in Canada in 2016.

Don MacKinnon/AFP/Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte went abroad with their parents again for a five-day tour of Poland and Germany in 2017.

The family of four would become five when Prince Louis was born in April 2018, and William and Kate wouldn’t make another major royal tour for another year.

The fall of 2019 was a busy time for the family — Prince George and Princess Charlotte both enrolled at Thomas’s Battersea in September, and their parents embarked on what aides called their “most complex” tour to date the following month. William and Kate spent five days in Pakistan in what their spokesman said was a tricky trip “given the logistical and security considerations.” The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled over 600 miles during their stay, and details about their various outings were not announced in advance.

George, Charlotte + Louis tour
Kate Middleton and Prince William in Pakistan in 2019.

Owen Humphreys/Getty

RELATED: Prince William Announces New Patronage at Hospital Where George, Charlotte and Louis Were Born

While the three kids embrace summer break before heading back to the classroom this fall, their dad already has an exciting trip on the calendar. Prince William's prestigious environmental project, the Earthshot Prize, will hold its third annual awards ceremony in Singapore on Nov. 7. 

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour in June 2022.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I think he and we are all very excited to be in Asia. We think it's a real opportunity to spotlight what countries around the region are doing, what people are doing," Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, previously told PEOPLE

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks on stage inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London
Prince William speaks on stage at the Coronation Concert in May 2023.

 LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

In the run-up to the big event, the heir to the throne will hop across the pond for a visit to New York City. Last week, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William will return to the U.S. for the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in NYC on Sept. 19. 

Prince William and Princess Kate were most recently in the U.S. in late 2022 for the second Earthshot Prize awards show in Boston. In addition to the glittering ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales undertook several engagements, from sitting courtside at a Boston Celtics game to Kate visiting Harvard's Center on the Developing Child to William meeting with President Joe Biden.

George, Charlotte + Louis tour
Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Related Articles
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Maindee Primary School on June 26, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has launched Homeward, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness.
Prince William Announces New Patronage at Hospital Where George, Charlotte and Louis Were Born
Prince George, Birthday Portrait
Where Was Prince George's Birthday Portrait Taken? (It's Not Where His Other Steps Pics Took Place!)
Prince George Is Dad Prince Williamâs Twin in New Birthday Portrait âÂ See Them Side-by-Side at Age 10
Prince George Is Dad Prince William's Twin in New Birthday Portrait! See Them Side-by-Side at Age 10
Prince George King Charles coronation
Prince George's Birthday Celebrated by Westminster Abbey with a Rare Photo from King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest Announcement Relates to Their Lives as Parents to Archie and Lilibet
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium attends the Te Deum mass; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Pairs Yellow Dress with Straw Hat — Just Like Kate Middleton!
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
Kate Middleton's Birthday Tradition for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Keeps Her Up Late!
James Middleton and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Brother James Praises Her Mental Health Work: 'I'm Extremely Proud'
Prince Charles, Prince Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive in an open carriage to attend day one of Royal Ascot
Prince William Will Miss Father King Charles' First King's Speech at State Opening of Parliament
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks on stage inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London
Prince William Announces New York City Visit! Find Out When He's Returning to the U.S.
Joseph Altuzarra, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Dress Designer Recalls Finding Out About the Royal Wear: 'Woke Up to a Ton of Messages'
King Charles III speaks to Helena Bonham Carter
Here's Why King Charles Was Just Joined by Judi Dench, Helena Bonham Carter and More Stars at Windsor Castle
Prince George, Birthday Portrait
Prince George Celebrates Milestone 10th Birthday by Starring in a Brand New Portrait
Prince Georgeâs Birthday Begins with Sweet Tribute from King Charles and Queen Camilla Â 
Prince George's Birthday Begins with Sweet Tribute from King Charles and Queen Camilla
Prince George at Wimbledon
How Prince George Will Spend His Milestone 10th Birthday
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to people during a walkabout at The Big Lunch in Windsor, during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince William Has the Best Reaction to a Boy Who Is Looking for...Prince William! See the Video