Why Prince Louis Hasn't Joined Kate Middleton and Prince William on Royal Tour...Yet

Prince Louis is known for his steal-stealing appearances at royal events, but he has yet to bring his adorable moments overseas.

The 5-year-old prince has yet to join his parents — Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 41 — in representing the royal family overseas, even though his older siblings — Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8 — made their tour debuts as babies.

Prince Louis' first tour likely hasn’t happened yet as a consequence of scheduling rather than a conscientious choice.

Louis turned 2 in the spring of 2020 and might have had the chance to participate in a royal tour if the coronavirus pandemic hadn't hit. Like millions around the globe, the royal family stayed close to home during the health crisis. Prince William and Kate wouldn’t make a joint official overseas tour until the spring of 2022 when they visited the Caribbean in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

At that point, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were busy with a royal duty of their own: school!

Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William in Australia in 2014. Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince George went on his first tour when he was 9 months old, traveling with his parents to Australia and New Zealand in 2014. The three-week trip was reminiscent of another memorable royal tour of Australia when Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles brought Prince William Down Under at the same age in 1983. The move made modern royal history as William became the first royal baby to accompany his parents on an official visit abroad. Princess Diana, who worked as a nursery school teacher before marrying into the royal family, insisted that her son come along instead of being separated for a long stretch.

Princess Charlotte made her tour debut at 16 months, traveling to Canada with her parents and big brother George, then 3, in 2016. For William and Kate, the week-long visit was a perfect opportunity to introduce their kids to a major Commonwealth realm before school schedules “make these things difficult later on,” their spokesman said at a pre-tour briefing.



Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte in Canada in 2016. Don MacKinnon/AFP/Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte went abroad with their parents again for a five-day tour of Poland and Germany in 2017.

The family of four would become five when Prince Louis was born in April 2018, and William and Kate wouldn’t make another major royal tour for another year.

The fall of 2019 was a busy time for the family — Prince George and Princess Charlotte both enrolled at Thomas’s Battersea in September, and their parents embarked on what aides called their “most complex” tour to date the following month. William and Kate spent five days in Pakistan in what their spokesman said was a tricky trip “given the logistical and security considerations.” The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled over 600 miles during their stay, and details about their various outings were not announced in advance.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in Pakistan in 2019. Owen Humphreys/Getty

While the three kids embrace summer break before heading back to the classroom this fall, their dad already has an exciting trip on the calendar. Prince William's prestigious environmental project, the Earthshot Prize, will hold its third annual awards ceremony in Singapore on Nov. 7.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour in June 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I think he and we are all very excited to be in Asia. We think it's a real opportunity to spotlight what countries around the region are doing, what people are doing," Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, previously told PEOPLE.



Prince William speaks on stage at the Coronation Concert in May 2023. LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

In the run-up to the big event, the heir to the throne will hop across the pond for a visit to New York City. Last week, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William will return to the U.S. for the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in NYC on Sept. 19.

Prince William and Princess Kate were most recently in the U.S. in late 2022 for the second Earthshot Prize awards show in Boston. In addition to the glittering ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales undertook several engagements, from sitting courtside at a Boston Celtics game to Kate visiting Harvard's Center on the Developing Child to William meeting with President Joe Biden.