Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Missed Scotland Coronation Celebration

The Wales siblings were most recently seen at Trooping the Colour in June

Published on July 5, 2023
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Three adorable royals were missing from King Charles' Scottish coronation celebration for a relatable reason!

While Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out in Edinburgh on Wednesday to support the King and Queen Camilla, they left their three kids at home. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are completing their last week of classes atLambrook School before summer break starts on Saturday.

The school year began with a bang for the Wales kids, who all started at Lambrook as first-time pupils following their family’s move from London to Windsor. The year would be shaped by the death of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and accession of their grandfather King Charles. The King immediately named William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the royal couple stepped up into an elevated royal role — casting their kids into the spotlight on coronation day and beyond.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
The Wales family and a Page of Honor at King Charles' coronation day in London on May 6.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

RELATED: Kate Middleton Playfully Pats Prince William's Butt at King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration

During the historic church service at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, Prince George adorably served as a Page of Honor for King Charles and helped carry a corner of his robes. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, meanwhile, were a sweet team as they sat with their parents at the crowning, watching the service and singing side-by-side.

George, Charlotte and Louis stepped out again two days later for The Big Help Out, pitching in with their parents at a scout group on the bank holiday encouraging volunteerism in honor of the coronation. The trio made another appearance just a few weeks later for another highlight on the royal calendar — Trooping the Colour!

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour
The Wales family at Trooping the Colour.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

RELATED: All About Kate Middleton's Outfit at Scotland Coronation Celebration — and Her Poignant Necklace Choice

The siblings traveled by carriage to King Charles' first official birthday parade on June 17 and stepped out on the balcony to catch the epic flypast after. Their appearance on the royal terrace was full of breakout moments — from Louis saluting the crowd to Charlotte reaching to William for a hug.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) looks at his father Britain's King Charles III as he is presented with the Crown of Scotland, part of the Honours of Scotland, during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
King Charles and Prince William at the National Service of Thanksgiving in Edinburgh, Scotland.

ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Though Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did not attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral, where King Charles was ceremonially presented with the Honours of Scotland like Queen Elizabeth was 70 years ago, they’re in good care at home. Royal nanny Maria Teresa Rurrion Borrallo has worked for William and Kate since George was a baby, and recently — discreetly! — joined the family at Trooping the Colour last month. 

Queen Camilla and Catherine Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Trooping The Colour, London, UK - 17 Jun 2023
Trooping the Colour behind the scenes.

Photo by Shutterstock 

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Nanny Maria was seen holding up her phone inside Buckingham Palace during the festivities, and took a picture of Princess Kate chatting with her kids before they hopped into a royal carriage to make their way to Horse Guards Parade.

