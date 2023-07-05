Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Missed Scotland Coronation Celebration

Three adorable royals were missing from King Charles' Scottish coronation celebration for a relatable reason!

While Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out in Edinburgh on Wednesday to support the King and Queen Camilla, they left their three kids at home. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are completing their last week of classes atLambrook School before summer break starts on Saturday.

The school year began with a bang for the Wales kids, who all started at Lambrook as first-time pupils following their family’s move from London to Windsor. The year would be shaped by the death of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and accession of their grandfather King Charles. The King immediately named William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the royal couple stepped up into an elevated royal role — casting their kids into the spotlight on coronation day and beyond.



The Wales family and a Page of Honor at King Charles' coronation day in London on May 6. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

During the historic church service at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, Prince George adorably served as a Page of Honor for King Charles and helped carry a corner of his robes. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, meanwhile, were a sweet team as they sat with their parents at the crowning, watching the service and singing side-by-side.

George, Charlotte and Louis stepped out again two days later for The Big Help Out, pitching in with their parents at a scout group on the bank holiday encouraging volunteerism in honor of the coronation. The trio made another appearance just a few weeks later for another highlight on the royal calendar — Trooping the Colour!



The Wales family at Trooping the Colour. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The siblings traveled by carriage to King Charles' first official birthday parade on June 17 and stepped out on the balcony to catch the epic flypast after. Their appearance on the royal terrace was full of breakout moments — from Louis saluting the crowd to Charlotte reaching to William for a hug.



King Charles and Prince William at the National Service of Thanksgiving in Edinburgh, Scotland. ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Though Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did not attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral, where King Charles was ceremonially presented with the Honours of Scotland like Queen Elizabeth was 70 years ago, they’re in good care at home. Royal nanny Maria Teresa Rurrion Borrallo has worked for William and Kate since George was a baby, and recently — discreetly! — joined the family at Trooping the Colour last month.



Trooping the Colour behind the scenes. Photo by Shutterstock

Nanny Maria was seen holding up her phone inside Buckingham Palace during the festivities, and took a picture of Princess Kate chatting with her kids before they hopped into a royal carriage to make their way to Horse Guards Parade.