Nick Viall Reveals He Lied to His Friends About Sex of Baby on the Way with Fiancée Natalie Joy

Nick Viall is explaining the reason why he lied to his friends about the sex of his baby on the way.

On Thursday, the Bachelor alum, 42, was joined by fiancée and mom-to-be Natalie Joy, 24, on a recent episode of his podcast, The Viall Files.

The expecting couple shared that they know the sex of the baby, but aren’t ready to announce the news to the public just yet. While Viall has chosen to reveal the news to select friends, he has purposefully told some people the wrong gender.

"We have told some friends, but I've told some friends the wrong gender. Sometimes you have to weed out the moles. So every once in a while, I'll just like get to know who you can trust and who you don't trust,” Viall explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty, NATALIE JOY/Instagram

The former reality star continued, "You never know. All of a sudden it gets around, and be like, 'Oh, I heard you're having a…' and then you know who it came from."

Viall added that he was taking these precautions to see which of his friends have a “big mouth.”

"So if you know, maybe you don't know," Viall warned.



Earlier in the episode, Viall and Joy discussed their decision to have their baby at their upcoming wedding. Upon finding out their pregnancy news, the couple weighed their options.

“We were actually like ‘Oh my god’ should we move it up and do it this fall while I’m not showing? Should we push it back and have a 1-year-old at our wedding?” Joy asked.

"Should we just shotgun it?” Viall added.

"We definitely tossed around a lot of ideas," Joy continued. "But I didn't want to feel rushed by moving it up. And then I have some pretty sick family members. And I didn't want to risk pushing it back. So we kind of just kept that and we're like, we'll just have a baby at our wedding."

Nick Viall/Instagram

"We'll then go on a honeymoon and have a baby," Joy said. "We'll be bringing along my mom or a nanny."

Beyond wedding plans, the couple also chatted about parenting styles.

“We spend a lot of time talking about how we want our kids to treat other people,” Viall said.

“Nick loves the word no so I’m sure we’ll have so much fun,” Joy joked.

"I just don't want to have a spoiled kid," Viall explained. "I want to be able to give my kid the things I can. And obviously, I want to spoil them with love and things like that. But I appreciate the work ethic I have that I got from my parents."

Viall then went on to describe what his childhood was like, something he hopes to emulate with his own children.



“When it came to wanting fancier shoes, or video games, or baseball cards, other than birthdays or holidays, I had to buy those things on my own through the money that I would earn,” Viall explained. "I want them to value the things they want to work towards. I want them to value their stuff, then you start making different choices once you work towards something."

Earlier this month, the engaged couple — who have been together since July 2020, though they didn’t start sharing their relationship publicly until 2021 — announced their pregnancy news on social media.

Sharing a joint carousel of photos on their respective Instagram accounts, Viall and Joy posed together, with the former Bachelor reaching his arms around and cradling his fiancée's bump.

"Our biggest dream came true 🤍," they captioned the joint post.

