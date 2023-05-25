Why Mary Tyler Moore Once Said She Appreciated a Tuna Sandwich from Her Husband More Than Jewels (Exclusive)

A new documentary about the TV icon reveals how she finally found long-lasting love in the most unexpected of places

By JP Mangalindan,
Tom Gliatto,
and Liz McNeil
Published on May 25, 2023 02:00 PM
Mary Tyler Moore In 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'
Photo: CBS/Getty

As one of the most iconic stars of the 20th century, Mary Tyler Moore had what seemed like an enviable life: two hugely popular sitcoms and one of the most recognizable megawatt smiles on TV. 

But privately, the gifted actress desired a partner who simply protected and cared for her, as revealed in the HBO documentary Being Mary Tyler Moore. After two failed marriages, she found that in her third husband Robert Levine, a cardiologist who once examined the star's ailing mother at Mount Sinai Hospital and unexpectedly connected with Moore.

When Levine asked the actress to call if there were other issues with her mother, Moore replied, "Is acute loneliness a good enough reason to call you?” Said Levine, "I can't think of a better reason to be awakened at 3 a.m."

The couple eventually wed at Manhattan's Pierre Hotel on Thanksgiving Eve in 1983, at Moore's suggestion. During her bridal shower, she shared with her friends, which included Betty White, a story of how Levine made her a tuna sandwich when she was hungry one night. 

Dr. Robert Levine and wife, actress Mary Tyler Moore on their wedding day.

DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock


"It was the most loving thing that anybody had ever done for me ever before in my life," Moore said. "I've been given jewels. I've been given a lot of things that we all think are obviously of value."

But all those gifts and baubles held little value for the actress, compared to "that tuna fish sandwich that was for nothing, from someone who gave it only to me."

For more on Mary Tyler Moore, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Moore and Levine's romance lasted more than 33 years and endured through her final days, long after successes like The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show went off the air and late-career projects that included memorable turns in films like Ordinary People and Stolen Babies.  

Reflecting on his time with the legend, Levine described their love story as "magic."

"I cry, I laugh," he says. "I'm just bowled over by how extraordinary she was."

Related Articles
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche's Close Friend Says Late Actress 'Is Flying Free' on What Would Have Been Her 54th Birthday
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Shares a List of What She's Looking for in a Man: 'No Heavy Baggage, I Have Enough'
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules': Sandoval Warns Raquel 'Ariana's Gonna Unleash on You' as She Finally Joins Heated Reunion
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
The Biggest Bombshells from the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion (So Far)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (L) and actress Sarah Hyland attend the Lakers Casino Night fundraiser benefiting the Lakers Youth Foundation at Club Nokia on March 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Jokes About the 'Pressure' of Officiating Sarah Hyland's Wedding: 'You Can't Say No'
Lilly-Rose Depp and Sharon Stone Lily-Rose Depp Says She 'Thought a Lot' About Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct' While Filming 'The Idol'
Lily-Rose Depp Says She 'Thought a Lot' About Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct' While Filming 'The Idol'
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Brought Raquel Leviss to Visit His Family in St. Louis 'More Than Once' amid Affair
mary tyler moore rollout
The Mary Tyler Moore No One Knew: Her Husband on Triumph over 'the Toughest of Circumstances' (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party
Teresa Giudice 'Needs to Come Back' to 'RHONJ' Next Season as She Awaits Bravo Decision: 'I Have 4 Daughters!'
Married at First Sight Nicole Is Thrilled to Make Her Marriage with Chris Official
MAFS' Nicole Is Ready to Make Her Marriage with Chris 'Official' by Changing Her Last Name: 'Act of Choice'
Heather Dubrow arrives for the 48th annual Gracie Awards
Heather Dubrow Teases 'Very Difficult' Season of ‘RHOC’: ‘Friendship Runs Deep — and So Do Feuds’ (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘Had Sex in My Guest Room While I Was Sleeping' Next Door
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art ; Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Kim Kardashian 'Had a Lot of Guilt' After Pete Davidson Breakup: 'He Went Through A Lot Because of My Relationship'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Flavin Stallone Wondered 'Who I Am' amid Empty Nest Woes Before Separation from Sylvester Stallone
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, from the film Seriously Red, pose at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Rose Byrne 'Definitely' Plans to Marry Partner Bobby Cannavale: 'We'll Get Around to It' (Exclusive)