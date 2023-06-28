Lainey Wilson Reveals Why She and Boyfriend Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Waited 2 Years to Go Public (Exclusive)

"I said, 'We gonna see if you're in it for the right reasons.' Turns out, he is," the country singer tells PEOPLE of her relationship with Devlin "Duck" Hodges

Published on June 28, 2023
Football quarterback Devlin Hodges and US singer Lainey Wilson attend the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023.
Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Lainey Wilson in May 2023.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

Lainey Wilson took the scenic route to letting the world in on her romance with boyfriend Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

After two and a half years of dating, the "Heart Like a Truck" singer, 31, revealed her relationship for the first time last month at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, where the former NFL player, 27, joined her as her date.

“I said, ‘We gonna see if you’re in it for the right reasons.’ Turns out, he is,” Wilson tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. “Somebody said how funny it was watching him high-five all of my artist friends at the ACMs, and I said, ‘Those are his friends!’"

"He’ll FaceTime me, and he’ll be with HARDY and Morgan [Wallen] and Luke [Combs], and I’m like, ‘Stop stealing all my buddies,'" she continues. "They’ll always be out golfing and drinking a beer. I don’t have to convince anybody to like him. He’s a very lovable person.”

The couple started dating in 2021 after meeting through mutual friends in Nashville. 

“We went to this old place called Silverados, and it had free beer and wine from 5 to 10 p.m.,” she says. “I was like, ‘This boy likes to ball on a budget too. This is gonna work out.’"

Now that the cat’s out of the bag with her relationship, Wilson — who is the cover star of StyleWatch's Summer Edition — says “it feels really good to talk about it."

“Duck is the kind of dude who high-fives me on the way in the door and on the way out and says, ‘Go get it,’" she says. "He knows how important this dream is to me."

After more than a decade of grinding in Nashville, Wilson finally broke through when her songs were featured on Yellowstone in 2019. Two years later, her catchy single “Things a Man Oughta Know” hit No. 1 on the country charts.

Since then, Wilson’s star has only continued to rise. Her 2022 anthem, “Heart Like a Truck,” is featured in the Ram Trucks commercial and is taking over airwaves, and she picked up four trophies at the ACMs (including album of the year for her fourth studio L.P. Bell Bottom Country) in May.

As she works on her next album, Wilson says, the thing inspiring her the most right now is her “healthy relationship” with Hodges, whom she calls “one of my biggest cheerleaders and champions.”

"I was never really able to write love songs, because I don't know if I had actually felt it, but I'm writing me some love songs now," she says. "I’m grateful for him.”

