Why King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration Might Be the Last of Its Kind

Prince William was not ceremonially invested as the Prince of Wales — and might pass on the pomp when he accedes one day

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on July 5, 2023 01:19PM EDT
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) looks at his father Britain's King Charles III as he is presented with the Crown of Scotland, part of the Honours of Scotland, during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
Prince William and King Charles at Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5. Photo:

ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Though King Charles continued tradition by having a coronation celebration in Scotland, Prince William might not do the same.

On Wednesday, the government of Scotland honored King Charles and Queen Camilla’s May 6 crowning in London with a day of festivities in Edinburgh. The King, 74, and Queen, 75, participated in a Royal Procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral for a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the event, and the pinnacle of the church service was when Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland, the country’s crown jewels.

Though Queen Elizabeth also traveled to Scotland for a coronation celebration a few weeks after her crowning at Westminster Abbey in 1953, Prince William, 41, might not do the same.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral
Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In his first speech as King following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Charles named William the Prince of Wales, the traditional title for the male heir apparent to the throne, and Kate became the Princess of Wales in the same sweep. However, Prince William did not to have a formal investiture to mark the honor as his father did.

Queen Elizabeth II crowns her son Charles, Prince of Wales, during his investiture ceremony at Caernarvon Castle
Queen Elizabeth crowns Prince Charles during the July 1, 1969 investiture in Wales. Hulton Archive/Getty

On July 1, 1969, Queen Elizabeth crowned 20-year-old Charles as the Prince of Wales in a coronation-like ceremony at Caernarfon Castle in Wales. The young prince was presented with royal regalia and took a meaningful oath: “I, Charles, Prince of Wales, do become your liege man of life and limb and of earthly worship and faith and truth I will bear unto thee to live and die against all manner of folks.”

While Prince William similarly pledged his loyalty to his father the King by vowing to be his “liege man of life and limb” in a striking moment of the May 6 coronation service, those words of fealty might be the closest royal repeat the world sees. Though King Charles’ eldest son and successor has immersed himself in the issues and concerns of the Welsh people since becoming Prince of Wales, it was stressed from the start that he had no plans for a formal investiture.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales kneels before his father, Britain's King Charles III, during the King's Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023
Prince William kneels before King Charles to pay homage during the May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey.

GARY CALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Although cognizant that any change of reign is a long way away, aides confirmed to PEOPLE after King Charles’ crowning ceremony that Prince William will do things differently when he accedes one day.

When the time comes, royal sources said that William’s coronation will reflect an ongoing mission to be "relevant" and modern — which likely means a second celebration will not be staged in Scotland.

For now, the Prince of Wales is said by those close to him to be constantly looking at modernizing the monarchy and increasing its relevance to this century. A spokesman tells PEOPLE, "The Prince and Princess are keen to do things in their own way."

