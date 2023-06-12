Why Khloé Kardashian Changed Baby Son Tatum's Last Name

The Good American co-founder changed son Tatum's last name to Thompson after initially naming him Baby Kardashian

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 12, 2023 05:35PM EDT
Khloé Kardashian Gave Fans the First Look At Her Son In Season Two Premiere of 'The Kardashians'
Photo:

HULU

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby son originally had a different last name.

PEOPLE has learned that Kardashian's son's name was initially listed as Baby Kardashian on the birth certificate as she had yet to decide on a moniker. Per California law, new parents can pick whether they'd like their child to have the father's last name, the mother's last name or a combination of both.

However, whatever the parent chooses is permanent, which means that a court order would be required to change a last name.

Kardashian and Thompson, 32, welcomed their son in July 2022. The pair also share daughter True Thompson, 5.

On last week's episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian opened up to mom Kris Jenner, 67, about her experience caring for son Tatum during his first few months. After revealing that she had to change his formula due to a sensitivity, Kardashian reflected on her challenging journey.

"The first couple months are really wild," she said with a laugh. "He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy."

"You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is," she shared in a confessional.

Jenner then talked with Kardashian about the struggles of surrogacy, and how it's taken a bit longer for Kardashian to bond with Tatum than it did with her daughter True. Jenner told Kardashian that she needs to go easier on herself because every time she's over, the mom of two is doting on her kids.

"I wish I wasn't so critical of myself," Kardashian said as the episode cuts to a confessional, "because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."

