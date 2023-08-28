It’s true – Kelly Ripa didn’t have a bachelorette party before marrying her husband Mark Consuelos. And on Monday’s episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the talk show host revealed why.

“No, you know me, pageantry is not my thing,” the actress, 52, told her husband on the ABC talk show.

“I wanted the marriage, not the big wedding. I don’t need a bachelorette party to tell me that I’m about to get married because I’m about to get married and here I am on the airplane, you know what I mean?" she continued. "That’s my bachelorette party."

The couple, who share sons Michael, 26, Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 22, met on the set of All My Children and eloped in Las Vegas one year later, on May 1, 1996.

During Monday's show, the couple revealed that they didn’t even wait more than 24 hours after Consuelos proposed before eloping. Even more, Ripa wouldn’t have wanted to wait to have a bachelorette party, even if her friends wanted to plan it.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos. Kevin Mazur/Getty

“Sashes, hats, penis hats, hats with penises. Which, to me, it never makes any sense. I don’t understand what it means,” Ripa said. “I don’t know! I don’t get it! … so now they’re saying that brides are bucking the tradition of that and they’re going on solo destinations for spa and wellness retreats of so they can be contemplative."

Ripa opened up about the couple's Sin City nuptials with former co-host Ryan Seacrest in Aug. 2022.



"We just had a very normal, very regular wedding. It really is such an efficient way to get married. And it was fun. We were like, 'Now, this is gambling! Woohoo!'" she recalled at the time. "Two consecutive days off from work, both on the same day. And it was like, 'Let's go to Vegas and get married and it'll be fun.' It was '96 guys, remember the winter of '96? The winter of '96 is in the record books as the most miserable, it was an endless winter, and it was a snowstorm when we left. And we looked at the weather because we thought about going to City Hall but that was still cold and miserable, whereas Las Vegas, it was 85 degrees and sunny. 'Let's do that!' And so that's what we did."

She added that she didn't think the couple "would have made it to the wedding" if they had to "endure a large wedding" with "planning and the seating charts."



"There would have been had feelings and blame all over the place. And I can honestly say, we do not feel less married," she said. "As a matter of fact, we feel more married than those people, because we're still married."

In May, the pair celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary together. "Love of My Life," Ripa wrote over an Instagram Story photo from their wedding day, while another snap featured the two grinning at one another along with the words "Happy Anniversary."