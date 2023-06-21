Katy Perry Reveals Why She and Orlando Bloom Formed a Sober Pact: 'Doing It Together Makes It Easier' (Exclusive)

Couples that dabble in sobriety together, stay together!

After Katy Perry revealed she was in the midst of a three-month sober "pact" with fiancé Orlando Bloom in March, she's opening up to PEOPLE about what inspired them to take the challenge.

"For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," Perry, 38, whose non-alcoholic apéritifs brand De Soi just launched its latest flavor, Très Rosé, tells PEOPLE. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."

Katy Perry. Monroe Alvarez

The "Teenage Dream" singer-songwriter explains that she's "not really drinking" on weeknights, "but on the weekend I'll indulge a little bit." However, she took the sober pact as an act of solidarity with Bloom, 46.

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," says Perry. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

While Perry doesn't "really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever," she says, "I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run."

The Grammy nominee, who shares 2½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, is currently gearing up for the final legs of her Las Vegas residency Play, which wraps in October. "I am packing up that 20-foot toilet, and it is going bye-bye forever," she quips.

Katy Perry. John Shearer/Getty

Perry's most recent album Smile was released three years ago, and while she's not ready to put out new music just yet, "the creativity and the ideas have never stopped flowing, even if they're not in the public space," she says.

"When I do put out music in a big way, then I want to go around the world and do a big world tour and stuff like that," adds Perry. "I'm excited for the next interval of music, and I think that that music, obviously, is coming from a really loving space."

Fans will have to wait to hear the upcoming songs, but they're currently being tested with a very specific focus group. "Daisy always gets the first look," says Perry. "Whatever music I am writing, I play it to her and see how she loves it."

