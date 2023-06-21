Katy Perry Reveals Why She and Orlando Bloom Formed a Sober Pact: 'Doing It Together Makes It Easier' (Exclusive)

"It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it," Perry tells PEOPLE

By
Published on June 21, 2023 05:45PM EDT
katy perry instagram no credit posted 4/30/23 https://www.instagram.com/p/CrpovAAOTyJ/?hl=en
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Photo:

katy perry/instagram

Couples that dabble in sobriety together, stay together!

After Katy Perry revealed she was in the midst of a three-month sober "pact" with fiancé Orlando Bloom in March, she's opening up to PEOPLE about what inspired them to take the challenge.

"For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," Perry, 38, whose non-alcoholic apéritifs brand De Soi just launched its latest flavor, Très Rosé, tells PEOPLE. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."

katy perry and morgan mclachlan De Soi Photo Credit Monroe Alvarez
Katy Perry.

Monroe Alvarez

The "Teenage Dream" singer-songwriter explains that she's "not really drinking" on weeknights, "but on the weekend I'll indulge a little bit." However, she took the sober pact as an act of solidarity with Bloom, 46.

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," says Perry. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

While Perry doesn't "really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever," she says, "I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run."

The Grammy nominee, who shares 2½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, is currently gearing up for the final legs of her Las Vegas residency Play, which wraps in October. "I am packing up that 20-foot toilet, and it is going bye-bye forever," she quips.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 29: Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry)
Katy Perry. John Shearer/Getty

Perry's most recent album Smile was released three years ago, and while she's not ready to put out new music just yet, "the creativity and the ideas have never stopped flowing, even if they're not in the public space," she says.

"When I do put out music in a big way, then I want to go around the world and do a big world tour and stuff like that," adds Perry. "I'm excited for the next interval of music, and I think that that music, obviously, is coming from a really loving space."

Fans will have to wait to hear the upcoming songs, but they're currently being tested with a very specific focus group. "Daisy always gets the first look," says Perry. "Whatever music I am writing, I play it to her and see how she loves it."

Related Articles
Halsey and Katy Perry
Halsey Says Katy Perry Concert 'Changed My Life'
Mick Jagger , Melanie Hamrick
Melanie Hamrick Reveals Mick Jagger Gave Her a 'Promise Ring' amid Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)
Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home
Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home
katy perry and morgan mclachlan De Soi Photo Credit Monroe Alvarez
Katy Perry Says De Soi's New Rosé-Inspired Flavor Is for 'Ladies Who Love Leisure' — Like Her! (Exclusive)
Shaun Cassidy Shot in NJ on June 16, 2023.
Inside '70s Teen Idol Shaun Cassidy's Return to Performing: 'Something I Never Thought I'd Do Again' (Exclusive)
Michael Ray
Michael Ray Details the 'Dark' Depression He Faced After Divorce: 'I Was Getting Very Angry' (Exclusive)
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker Felt 'Comfortable and Happy' Reuniting with John Corbett in 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Cyndi Lauper performing at a WNEW Christmas Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 19, 1986.
Cyndi Lauper Says She Recorded 'True Colors' to 'Feel Better' After Her Friend Died of AIDS (Exclusive)
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Jon Hamm on Life with Fiancée Anna Osceola: ‘You Really Have to Lean on One Another’ (Exclusive)
kim-cattrall-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Even Michael Patrick King Doesn't Know Why Kim Cattrall Came Back to 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Jacqueline Kennedy; warren beatty
Jackie Kennedy Once Dated Warren Beatty — Here's What She Said About His Bedroom Skills (Exclusive)
Jackie Kennedy cover
Why Jackie Kennedy Quietly Burned Personal Letters and Photos Before She Died (Exclusive Book Excerpt)
Kesha for Self magazine
Kesha Opens Up About Her 'Amazing' Boyfriend and Why She Wants to Keep the Relationship Private
Latto is July/August "Skin Issue" Cover Star for Cosmopolitan Magazine
Latto Explains Why She Keeps Her Boyfriend's Identity Private: 'Everything Else' Is 'Front and Center'
Catherine Oxenberg photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on June 9, 2023.
Catherine Oxenberg on How Ketamine Helped Her Overcome NXIVM Trauma: ‘A Miracle’ (Exclusive)
Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson
Tom Cruise Says He Would ‘Love’ to Make a Movie with ‘Enormously Talented’ Scarlett Johansson