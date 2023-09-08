Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel to Scotland with Royal Family When Queen Elizabeth Died

Prince Harry recounted in his memoir 'Spare' that his father King Charles told him, "Kate wasn't coming...therefore Meg shouldn't"

Updated on September 8, 2023 10:15AM EDT
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks to members of the public outside Norwich Gate on the Sandringham Estate in Sandringham, eastern England, on September 15, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. - As preparations build for next week's state funeral, Prince William and his wife Catherine -- the new Prince and Princess of Wales -- visit Sandringham, where the queen used to spend Christmas.
Kate Middleton in Sept. 2022. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty

Kate Middleton did not join her husband, Prince William, and other members of the royal family in traveling to Scotland on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death.

The history-making monarch died at her summer retreat of Balmoral Castle one year ago on Sept. 8, 2022. While members of the royal family rushed to be by Queen Elizabeth's side after doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health, the soon-to-be Princess of Wales stayed home.

There was likely a practical reason for the decision: it was the first day of school for William and Kate's three children, Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The start of the new term was especially momentous for the young royals as they enroll as first-time pupils at Lambrook School following the family's move from London to Windsor that summer.

While the now-King Charles and Princess Anne were already in Scotland, Prince William traveled to Balmoral by plane with Prince AndrewPrince Edward and Edward's wife Sophie.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School
Kate Middleton and Prince William bring their children to school in Sept. 2022. Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry recounted the day that his grandmother died in the epilogue of his memoir, Spare, released in January. Despite moving to California in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. with a scheduled charity event appearance in London when he got a called from his father saying "Granny's health had taken a turn."

Harry wrote, "She was up at Balmoral, of course. Those beautiful, melancholy late-summer days. He hung up—he had many other calls to make — and I immediately texted Willy to ask whether he and Kate were flying up. If so, when? And how? No response. Meg and I looked at flight options."

"Then another call came from Pa," the Duke of Sussex continued. "He said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn't want...her. He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn't having it. Don't ever speak about my wife that way."

"He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn't want a lot of people around. No other wives were coming, Kate wasn't coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn't," the text continued. "Then that's all you needed to say."

Prince Harry chartered a flight by himself, and news of Queen Elizabeth's death broke publicly while he was in the air.

He was greeted at Balmoral by his aunt Princess Anne and went to Queen Elizabeth's bedroom to see her.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Peter Phillips follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth into Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022. Darren Fletcher - WPA Pool/Getty

On the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death, Prince William and Princess Kate traveled to Wales for a service honoring the late monarch at the ancient St. Davids Cathedral.

Inside the church, the Princess of Wales laid a bouquet before a framed picture of the Queen.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at St Davids Cathedral to commemorate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her passing
Prince William and Kate Middleton in Wales on Sept. 8, 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince Harry traveled from his home in California to the U.K. for a charity event appearance on Thursday night. On the anniversary of his grandmother's death, he visited her burial site at Windsor Castle.

King Charles and Queen Camilla marked his Accession Day in Scotland, including going to a church service.

The Duke of Sussex speaks to Ruky Anighoro during the annual WellChild Awards 2023 at the Hurlingham Club in London. Picture date: Thursday September 7, 2023
Prince Harry attends the WellChild Awards on Sept. 7, 2023.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty 
