Emily Blunt Trolled 'Oppenheimer' Director Christopher Nolan by Gifting Him Uggs After He Criticized Hers

He reluctantly admitted that they are, in fact, comfortable shoes

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 21, 2023 05:26PM EDT
Emily Blunt attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Christopher Nola
Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage, Joe Maher/WireImage

Emily Blunt knows how to make a statement.

After production wrapped on the highly anticipated film Oppenheimer, the actress, 40, gave director Christopher Nolan a gift with a hilarious meaning behind it.

"Well, she gave me a pair of Uggs boots — Ugg slippers, actually — as a wrap gift," he explained during his appearance on The View on Friday. The filmmaker, 52, shared that the shoes were a favorite of Blunt's but would often cause issues during production.

"For people who have been on a set, people know how it works — we’re there, losing the light, ‘Okay, we need the actors to come in,’ and sometimes they’ll come straight from wardrobe and they’ll have these big coats on them and they’ll be wearing these big Ugg boots, because the shoes of the character aren’t comfortable. You know, 1940s shoes," he continued. While he understood the need for Ugg boots, he admitted that it was something that would drive him crazy.

"I’d immediately say to her, ‘Can you please just get rid of the boots, put the shoes on, and get ready to go.’ And she got so sick of me saying that time after time," he said. Nolan did admit, though, that the Uggs are, in fact, comfortable.

Blunt previously joked during an interview with USA Today that Nolan "hates Uggs more than anyone."

L-R) Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr. and Josh Hartnett attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

"It’s a testament to how he wants everything on set to look as it would (in the period)," she said. "If there’s a plastic bottle in the shot, he’s like, ‘Ugh!’ He hates to even look at it." The actress shared that she would often get a "withering look" from Nolan when she was caught wearing them that would remind her of when she filmed 2006's The Devil Wears Prada

"Just the look down to the shoes," she continued. "And I'd go, 'I know, I know. But I'm just sitting on an apple box in the background today!'"

Apart from Blunt, the film includes Cillian MurphyFlorence PughMatt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. It is based on the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Murphy), the scientist who famously led the Manhattan Project — the effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II.

