Why Does King Charles Have 2 Birthdays? All About the Long-Standing Tradition of Trooping the Colour

The reason for the public celebrations of King Charles' birthday happening in June, rather than around his birth date in November, is actually quite practical

Published on June 14, 2023 10:01AM EDT
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
King Charles. Photo:

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

King Charles will get to celebrate his birthday twice a year as the British monarch.

In addition to his actual birth date of November 14, King Charles will also be fêted each year with public festivities of his birthday in June with a parade known as Trooping the Colour. In 2023, for the first year of Charles' reign, the celebration in central London will be held on Saturday, June 17.

According to the Household Division, the tradition of the British monarch having both an actual birthday and official birthday dates back to the reign of the current sovereign's namesake predecessor, King Charles II, who ruled from 1660 to 1685. In 1748, it was decided that this parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the monarch, and Trooping the Colour became an annual event during the reign of King George III.

The reason for the official festivities taking place in June is also quite practical, as the weather in the U.K. is better!

RELATED: Royal Family's Best Trooping the Colour Moments Over the Years — Including Prince Harry's Cheeky Face!

Troops advance down the Mall during Trooping The Colour
Trooping the Colour.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's actual birthday was April 21, but it was celebrated by the public each June. King Charles announced the summer date for his first Trooping the Colour back in December, keeping the event around the same time as his mother.

More than 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians will create the stunning display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark King Charles' official birthday, according to Buckingham Palace.

Members of the royal family will gather for the special occasion, either participating in the parade on horseback or riding in horse-drawn carriages as crowds line The Mall in London from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guard's Parade.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L), in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, in his role as Colonel of the Irish Guards
Trooping the Colour.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles will take the salute before heading to Buckingham Palace, where royals will join him on the iconic balcony to watch a flypast by Royal Air Force jets and the Red Arrows display teams.

While King Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne will likely sport their military uniforms for the event, the royal women — such as Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — also put on a fashionable display in their most stylish hats for the daytime event.

The royal kids — especially the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — also make a splash at the event, from their adorable waves to their more unpredictable moments. In 2022, Prince Louis instantly went viral for covering his ears and shouting as the noisy planes passed overhead.

RELATED: Trooping the Colour: Hats Off to the Royals' Best Looks Through the Years

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall seen at Trooping The Colour
Camilla and Kate Middleton.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Trooping the Colour's name comes from officers displaying their "colours," the flags representing the different regiments in the British Army, according to the Household Division.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth's final Trooping the Colour before her death on Sept. 8 kicked off four days of events celebrating her 70th year on the throne, known as her Platinum Jubilee. The monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony using a cane, which she had been seen with regularly to help with her mobility issues. She made her final Buckingham Palace balcony appearance at the conclusion of the long weekend's events following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, greeting the public alongside her heirs — King Charles and Prince William — and their families.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the RAF flypast
Trooping the Colour 2022.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles marked his first birthday as monarch in November, just two months after his mother's death.

The milestone coincided with the announcement that he became the Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, a title and post previously held by his late father, Prince Philip. A new photo was released in honor of the new role of King Charles leaning against an ancient oak in the park.

