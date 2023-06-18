Why Catt Sadler’s Facelift at 48 Makes Perfect Sense to a Top Plastic Surgeon (Exclusive)

According to Dr. Oren Tepper, “It’s a good time to intervene and get natural-looking results”

By Andrea Lavinthal
Published on June 18, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Catt Sadler attends Fashion Island's StyleWeekOC In Partnership With SIMPLY Day Two at Fashion Island on September 17, 2022
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Catt Sadler made headlines this week when she revealed that she underwent a facelift, a neck lift and blepharoplasty (an eye lift) at the age of 48.

“Of course I thought, What are people going to think? Who’s going to judge me?" the former E! News host told Glamour. “But I think one of the best parts about getting older is giving zero f---- what people think of you.”

The Internet’s opinions aside, Sadler’s decision to go under the knife before the age of 50 makes sense from a medical perspective, according to Dr. Oren Tepper, MD, board-certified plastic surgeon and director of aesthetic surgery at Montefiore Medical Center.

“Someone that age can have a really nice result and not look that different,” says Dr. Tepper, who explains that most women in their 40s and 50s are looking for a more defined jawline and increased volume in the cheeks, whereas women in their 60s and older typically focus on their necks.

Sadler, who went to Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Steve Kim for her procedures, originally only sought out a facelift, but also ended up getting a neck lift and blepharoplasty, per his recommendation, she told Glamour

“Even if it’s just one area that bothers you, the overall appearance has to all be harmonious,” Dr. Tepper tells PEOPLE exclusively. “You can't just treat it like its own isolated zone.” 

Dr. Tepper also says that facelifts are a good option when someone has been getting filler for years and experiences what he calls “filler fatigue.”

“As you age and things begin to sag, fillers can only do so much — and can start to look overdone,” he says. “Someone in their 40s or 50s who just needs a little tightening is going to look better with a face lift than they will with a lot of filler." 

Catt Sadler Got a Facelift, a Neck Lift, and an Eye Lift at 48

Instagram/abdwithcatt

For those who have exhausted fillers but are not quite ready for a facelift, Dr. Tepper recommends a “boomerang lift,” which is a non-surgical procedure in which stem cells from your own fat are used to restore and lift cheek volume in the shape of a boomerang and make the lower eyelids look more youthful. “It's perfect because it's your own fat and stem cells, instead of artificial filler, which dissolves,” he says. Dr. Tepper pioneered this technique. 

What does seem radical about Sadler’s procedure in relation to her age is willingness to share her experience, notes Dr. Tepper, who says he’s seeing more patients in their late 40s and early 50s getting facelifts, but they’re not talking about it publicly.

“It’s commonplace for women in their 60s and older whose friends have had a facelift and are comfortable talking about it,” he says.

And while millennials aren’t getting facelifts, they are sharing their rhinoplasties and breast augmentations on social media, he adds. “But 40- to 50-year-olds don't talk about it and they don't give permission to their surgeons to take before-and-after photos, so people don't know it’s happening as often as it does.”

