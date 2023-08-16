Why Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Separating After Months of 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources (Exclusive)

"Their marriage has been on the rocks for months," says a Spears insider

Published on August 16, 2023 05:49PM EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Photo: J. Merritt/Getty

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been struggling for months in their marriage, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

"It's been very toxic between them for a long time," says a source of the couple, who began dating in late 2016 and said "I do" last June.

"Their marriage has been on the rocks for months," says a Spears insider. "There has been constant drama. It's sad. A divorce would be devastating for Britney."

On Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed via sources the pop star, 41, and the model, 29, split following 14 months of marriage. (TMZ was first to report the news.)

A rep for Spears and a manager for Asghari have not responded to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that the couple was having marital problems when they were both photographed without their wedding rings.

At the time, a manager for Asghari shut down the rumors, claiming Asghari wasn’t wearing his ring because he was filming a movie.

The pop superstar and the actor began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video.

After Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021, they tied the knot on June 9, 2022 in a Los Angeles ceremony that had a star-studded guest list, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.

Earlier in their relationship, Asghari was a "rock" for Spears during her highly publicized conservatorship battle, a source previously told PEOPLE.

"She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can," said the source.

Asghari later spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about being by her side following the release of an unauthorized Hulu documentary on Spears' life and the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," said Asghari. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

