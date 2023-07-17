Why Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Split After 2 Years of Marriage: Source (Exclusive)

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that the pop star and the luxury real estate agent separated earlier this year

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 17, 2023 03:20PM EDT

Distance has gotten in the way for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez.

Following news of the couple's separation, a source tells PEOPLE that with the singer and actress, 30, filming the Wicked adaptation in the U.K. for much of the year, absence did not make the heart grow fonder.

"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," the source tells PEOPLE exclusively on Monday.

"He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles," the insider notes of Gomez's job as a luxury real estate agent. "It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

Though the relationship eventually "didn't work," the insider says "Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan."

Ariana Grande's Dating History: From Pete Davidson to Dalton Gomez

Instagram/arianagrande

On Monday, a different source shared with PEOPLE that the exes had separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since.

TMZ was first to report the news.

The Positions songstress, who is in London filming the screen adaptation of Wicked, was spotted without her engagement ring and wedding band while enjoying a day at Wimbledon over the weekend.

Grande shared a series of photos and videos from her experience on Instagram.

"the blonde high pony !!!! i’m obsessed," she captioned the post, which featured selfies alone and with Wicked costar Jonathan Bailey, outfit pictures, sunset moments, silly videos of Bailey running around the street and videos from the match.

Last August, Grande shared a makeup tutorial on TikTok where she wasn't also wearing her ring — but shut rumors down immediately. 

"I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce before you start, don't," she said at the time.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande. Ariana Grande Instagram

Grande and Gomez, 27, began dating in January 2020, and announced their engagement 11 months later. The exes were wed in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, with less than 20 people present.

​​"They're a great fit together," a source told PEOPLE following their nuptials. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

Related Articles
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari attend Bebe Rexha's "Bebe" Album Release Event
Bebe Rexha Shares Text Seemingly from Boyfriend Keyan Safyari Criticizing Her Weight and Hinting at Breakup
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande Separates from Husband Dalton Gomez After 2 Years of Marriage: Source
Andrew Barth Feldman photographed in New York City on Sunday, April 16, 2023. photo by Stephanie Diani, grooming by Erin Anderson, styling by Brian Meller
Andrew Barth Feldman Opens Up About How OCD and College Breakups Inspired His Debut Album (Exclusive)
Eminem, Ed Sheeran
Eminem Joins Ed Sheeran Onstage in Detroit for Surprise Duets of 'Lose Yourself' and 'Stan'
Dr. Dre Explains Why He Turned Down Working With His âHeroesâ Michael Jackson, Prince
Dr. Dre Details Why He Turned Down Working with 'Heroes' Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder
Gloria Carter Roxanne Wiltshire
JAY-Z's Mother Gloria Carter and Wife Roxanne Wiltshire Make Red Carpet Debut as Newlyweds
Dave Hause
Dave Hause Is Back in the Front Seat on 'Drive It Like It's Stolen' (Exclusive)
Tameka Raymond at Lupus LA's Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2017
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Asks Georgia Officials to Drain Lake Where Her Son Died in Jet Ski Accident
Sai De Silva attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
RHONY's Sai De Silva Boils Down Her Marriage Advice After 14 Years with David Craig: 'Have Sex' (Exclusive)
Aliana Lohan Interview
Aliana Lohan Says She's 'Never Felt' the 'Shadow' of Sister Lindsay's Fame: I'm 'Born to Do This' (Exclusive)
Latto performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023
Latto Reacts After Concertgoer Throws Object on Stage: 'Want Your Ass Beat?'
Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM Studios
Demi Lovato Says She Still Has Vision, Hearing Impairment After 2018 Overdose: A 'Constant Reminder'
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why Sheâs Single and is Shocked by âRudeâ Responseâ: âYou Have Bad Tasteâ
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why She's Single and Is Shocked by 'Rude' Response': 'You Have Bad Taste'
Faith Evans and Stevie J attend 2019 Finding Ashley Stewart Finale Event
Faith Evans and Stevie J. Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Filing
Watch the Deeply Personal Music Video for Alex Warren's 'Change Your Mind'
Alex Warren Gets Vulnerable About His Brother's Suicide Attempts in His New Music Video (Exclusive)
Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese Bringing 'Personal Obsessions and Fantasies' to the Stage in New Vegas Burlesque Show (Exclusive)