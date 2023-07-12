Whoopi Goldberg Says Her Will Forbids Anyone from Making a 'Hologram' of Her After Death

"I don’t want that. It’s a little freaky, creepy, yeah," Whoopi Goldberg revealed on Wednesday's episode of 'The View'

Published on July 12, 2023
Whoopi Goldberg attends Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G
Whoopi Goldberg attends Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at AMC 19th Street on June 10, 2023 in New York City. Photo:

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Whoopi Goldberg does not want her likeness to be brought back from the dead.

On Wednesday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, admitted to her co-hosts that she has mandated in her will that nobody ever make a digital hologram featuring her likeness following her death.

The topic arose as the show's five-woman panel discussed recent news that a Michigan court declared the late Aretha Franklin's handwritten will found under a sofa cushion valid after a lengthy legal dispute between her sons.

“I’m just going to be dust in the wind," Goldberg said of death, revealing that she prefers to be cremated when she dies. "I’m going to be going around the world, I’m going to be everywhere. I might be in your backyard - I don’t know.”

“I don’t want people to feel obligated to come to the cemetery," she added. "If you want to remember me, remember me.” 

After co-host Joy Behar asked the group whether they care how they are portrayed, Goldberg stated: “I don’t want to be a hologram. That’s been in my will for 15 years.”

Whoopi Goldberg Says Her Will Forbids Anyone from Making a 'Hologram' of Her After Death

ABC

“They don’t ask you, that’s the thing," Goldberg said after Behar noted that "no one has really asked me if I want to be a hologram yet."

"They just do it, and then you go - ‘Hey, isn’t that Tupac? Wait a minute,' " the Oscar winner added. "I don’t want that. It’s a little freaky, creepy, yeah."

After co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin shared that holographic recordings of people made after their death may be okay if their estate permits it, Goldberg quipped: “My estate doesn’t want it. My estate wants to be left alone.”

Goldberg was referring to the number of celebrity holograms that have been created for various performances in recent years. In early 2020, Whitney Houston concerts were produced using archival images and recordings to bring the late singer, who died in February 2012 at age 48, back to the stage.

Whoopi Goldberg attends Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer in Conversation with Whoopi Goldberg at 92nd Street Y on May 28, 2019 in New York City
Whoopi Goldberg attends Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer in Conversation with Whoopi Goldberg at 92nd Street Y on May 28, 2019 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Before that, a hologram recording of the late rapper Tupac Shakur made an appearance at Coachella in 2012, among a number of other celebrities and performers whose likenesses have been used in recent years.

Goldberg has previously spoken up on The View about the details of her will. Back in December, the actress and talk show host revealed that her will prevents biopics concerning her life and career being made without the express permission of her family.

"They're not going to make films, because in my will it says, 'Unless you speak to my family, try it.' Try it," Goldberg said at the time, during a larger conversation about last year's Marilyn Monroe biographical movie Blonde.

