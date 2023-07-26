Whoopi Goldberg Wears Quirky Shoes Filled with Barbie Doll Heads on 'The View': 'I Love My Barbie'

The co-host rocked the funky footwear while she defended Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' from conservative criticism

Published on July 26, 2023
Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View.'
Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View,' where she debuted her Barbie head-filled boots.

Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty 

Whoopi Goldberg is putting a twist on the Barbiecore trend.

On Tuesday's episode of The View, the actress, 67, sported a funky pair of boots to celebrate the opening of the record-breaking Barbie movie, which hit theaters over the weekend.

Instead of Barbie-pink shoes, the Sister Act star honored the iconic doll with a less subtle tribute: ankle boots filled with decapitated Barbie heads.

Whoopi Goldberg shows off her Barbie boots on The View
Whoopi Goldberg shows off her Barbie-filled boots on 'The View.'.

ABC

In the place of a more traditional platform, the white wedge boots featured what appears to be a plastic compartment stuffed with the heads of smiling blonde Barbie dolls.

Goldberg paired the kitschy footwear with a neutral-toned outfit — brown and black striped pants and a cream-colored checkered cardigan layered over a white button-up shirt.

The TV personality showcased the doll-filled boots on The View in the middle of a conversation about the Barbie movie, which she vehemently defended from conservative backlash.

The criticism came from conservatives like Ben Shapiro, who referred to the film as a “flaming garbage heap of a film” on Twitter, and Sen. Ted Cruz, who called the movie “Chinese communist propaganda" due to its brief depiction of the South China Sea, per Business Insider.

Goldberg’s response to these criticisms? “It’s a movie!”

“It’s a movie about a doll,” the host exclaimed as the audience applauded her.

She continued, “I thought y’all would be happy. [Barbie] has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia, so he can’t be doing ... it’s a doll movie!

"The kids know it’s colorful and it’s Barbie. They haven’t lived through what the adults have lived through. So when they’re seeing this movie, that’s not how they’re looking at it. They’re looking at it as a Barbie movie.”

She then addressed Shapiro, 39, Cruz, 52, and the other conservatives criticizing and boycotting the Greta Gerwig-directed flick: “You guys, I want y’all to tell your daughters why you’re not taking them to the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what’s wrong with Barbie.”

Barbie movie trailer
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in "Barbie.".

Warner Bros./YouTube

“Now look, I love my Barbie,” she added, lifting her boots onto the table to showcase the Barbie heads inside them. “It’s a doll movie, guys. I’m shocked that that’s what’s freaking you out these days.”

Co-host Joy Behar chimed in, expressing that she would much prefer watching the movie over the other half of the Barbeinheimer phenomenon: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

“I’d rather see Barbie than some movie about an atomic bomb going off,” the 80-year-old actress said. “That’s the scarier movie."

Barbie movie MARGOT ROBBIE
Margot Robbie in "Barbie.".

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed with Goldberg’s assertion that it’s just a “doll movie,” saying, “I also just aspire to have the time and energy to get worked up over a doll movie.”

“Is there not something more important going on in the world to get super passionate about?” she questioned, adding that regardless of their political affiliations, “every” one of her female friends “lined up this weekend to see it.”

“It’s fun,” Farah Griffin, 34, said, citing the memes about the film and outfits people wore to the premiere. “Greta Gerwig’s brilliant.”

