Whoopi Goldberg Declares She 'Wants' to Host 'Wheel of Fortune' After Pat Sajak Retires

Whoopi Goldberg is spelling out her next career move.

Goldberg threw herself into the running for the next Wheel of Fortune host during Tuesday’s episode of The View, which aired less than 24 hours after longtime host Pat Sajak announced his retirement after 41 seasons.

Goldberg's secret ambition came up during a panel segment on her daily round table show. Alyssa Farah Griffin mentioned, “Another legendary game show host, Pat Sajak, just announced that he's going to be retiring from Wheel of Fortune at the end of next season."

She then asked Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, "What's your reaction to the news? And any ideas on who should replace him?"

But before Jennings answered, the 67-year-old Sister Act star chimed in: “I want that job! I think it'd be lots of fun."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Joy Behar joked she could step in for the tenured co-host Vanna White, too — as long as she and Sara Haines could take "turns walking back and forth, pointing to the letters."

Goldberg is already at home with ABC on The View, and she has prior game show hosting experience on her résumé — from 1998 to 2004, she appeared as the center square on Hollywood Squares.

Sajak isn’t leaving Wheel of Fortune just yet, though. The host will see through season 41, which premieres in September.

"Well, the time has come,” he wrote Monday on Twitter. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Sajak will also continue to serve as a consultant behind the scenes of the show for the coming three years, Suzanne Prete, the EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.