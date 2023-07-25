Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Conservative Influencers Slamming the ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘It’s About a Doll!’

Whoopi Goldberg is clapping back at conservatives bashing Barbie online.

On Tuesday's episode of The View, the actress and TV personality, 67, responded to criticism the film got from conservatives including columnist Ben Shapiro and Sen. Ted Cruz.

“It’s a movie!” she exclaimed on the show. “It’s a movie about a doll!”

“I thought y’all would be happy,” she continued. “[Barbie] has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia, so he can’t — it’s a doll movie! And the kids know it’s colorful and it’s Barbie.”

Shapiro called Barbie a “flaming garbage heap of a film” on Twitter and said it was one of “the most woke movies I have ever seen,” while Cruz dubbed the film, “Chinese communist propaganda," due to its brief depiction of the South China Sea, per Business Insider.

However, Goldberg noted that when children see the trailers for the Barbie movie, they are looking at it from an impartial perspective since they haven’t “lived through what the adults have lived through.” She then dared them to tackle the topic with their daughters.

“You guys, I want y’all to tell your daughters why you’re not taking them to the Barbie movie,” she said. “I want you to explain to them what’s wrong with Barbie.”

“Now look, I love my Barbie,” she added, while showing off her white boots with a plastic heel that featured several Barbie heads. “It’s a doll movie, guys. I’m shocked that that’s what’s freaking you out these days.”

Whoopi Goldberg shows off her 'Barbie' heels during the show. ABC

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in noting that several of her friends from both sides of the political landscape also “lined up to see it” and suggested that conservative influencers might be “out of touch” with the Republican Party.

“It’s fun,” Farah Griffin said. “Greta Gerwig’s brilliant.”

“But also, I’m so taken by some of these right-wing men who have all these thoughts on masculinity,” she continued. “Like, somehow, the Barbie movie Is going to make them feel emasculated. No, caring so much about it is honestly the most emasculating thing I could think about it.”

“It’s a movie. That’s what we do,” Goldberg said. “We make movies about all kinds of stuff. We make movies about people who fly, we make movies about dolls who talk and walk.”

“And they hit two things: they talk about the real world that everybody lives in, and they talk about Barbie world. And they’re two different things. And it’s meant to make you just think or pause, it’s not meant to do anything but give you a good time,” she added. “Go see the movie!”

The Greta Gerwig-directed film starring Margot Robbie shattered box office predictions over its opening weekend, raking in $162 million, way ahead of its original $155 million projection on Sunday. The film also marked the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman.

Barbie is currently in theaters.