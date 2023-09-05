Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ Season 27 Premiere After COVID Diagnosis

The talk show host has contracted the virus at least three times

Published on September 5, 2023 02:23PM EDT
Whoopi Goldberg attends Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at AMC 19th Street on June 10, 2023
Whoopi Goldberg missed the season 27 premiere of 'The View' after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo:

Michael Loccisano/Getty

The View kicked off its 27th season on Tuesday, but Whoopi Goldberg's seat at the table was empty.

The show's longtime co-host, 67, was forced to miss the show's premiere after testing positive for COVID-19.

"As you can see, Whoopi is not here. She has COVID. It’s back, it’s back!" co-host Joy Behar told the audience, referring to a growing uptick in COVID cases across the U.S.

Behar, 80, was quick to assure viewers that Goldberg is doing well and will be back in action soon. "She’s on the mend, she’s on the tail end and will probably be back this week. But sorry she’s not here, for those of you who were looking forward to seeing her," she said.

Goldberg's latest illness marks at least her third bout of COVID. In November 2022, the Ghost star began feeling sick prior to The View's Nov. 14 episode and tests later confirmed she had contracted the virus. Co-host Sara Haines stepped in as moderator of the show in her place.

Whoopi Goldberg on The View
Whoopi Goldberg has missed work due to illnesses several times over the past few years.

Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty 

In December 2021, Goldberg was noticeably absent from the show after a possible exposure to COVID. At the time, Behar said her colleague had tested negative and felt "fine" but was staying home out of an abundance of caution.

"Whoopi wanted me to tell everyone she feels fine and healthy but because she was in close contact with someone who tested positive, she won't be here today and tomorrow," Behar explained.

However, Goldberg later tested positive for COVID in January 2022 and missed several episodes after the holiday break. She told her fellow co-hosts about her diagnosis via livestream, sharing that she was experiencing mild symptoms and taking time off to rest.

Whoopi Goldberg on The View
Whoopi Goldberg was absent from the show in February due to a "bad virus.".

Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

"It was a shock, because I'm triple vaxxed, I haven't been anywhere, I haven't done anything," Goldberg told her colleagues.

"It's one of those things where you think, I've done everything I was supposed to do... Yeah, it doesn't stop omicron," she added.

Goldberg also missed several days of work due to an illness earlier this year. Behar explained her absence on the show's Feb. 21 episode, saying, "Whoopi is still out, coughing up. I'm sorry, you're stuck with us. She's fighting a bad cold."

The following day, she shared that the comedian was sick with "a bad virus of some sort."

