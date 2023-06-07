Whoopi Goldberg Details 'Spooky' Experience Using VR: 'I Got Up So Fast That I Fell Over'

Whoopi Goldberg thinks virtual reality can be “spooky.”



One day after Apple unveiled its $3,499 VR headset, The View co-host shared her opinion on using similar technology during Tuesday's episode of the show.

"I'll tell you how spooky it is,” Goldberg, 67, said about an experience she had with an Oculus device. “I put it on and I was under the ocean, because I love all the ocean stuff, and something came swimming by and I forgot that I had these things on, and I got up so fast that I fell over.”



She continued, "They tell you to give yourself a little bit of space. Just a little bit of space where, you know, don't go beyond this. But then if something scares you...you have to be careful with this stuff because you can really hurt yourself."

Meanwhile, Joy Behar seemed lukewarm about the new product.

“To me, it seems like the only thing it’s good for is porn,” she said about the VR headset, which goes on sale next year.

Goldberg replied: “Have you ever worn augmented reality? It’s way too close, believe me.”

This isn't the first time Behar has noted her resistance to new technology on the show.



When the iPhone debuted in 2007, as Goldberg reminded her of later on in Tuesday’s episode, Behar didn’t like it either.

“I’m resistant. I go kicking and screaming and yet, I am attached,” she said about her phone, picking it up and admitting that when it comes to Apple products, "I have it all."

As for the new Apple Vision Pro headset?

“I would not pay $4,000 for that thing,” said Behar, as Goldberg quipped, "Well, you might."



The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

