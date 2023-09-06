Whoopi Goldberg Checks in Remotely on 'The View' amid COVID Diagnosis: ‘I’m Not at Burning Man’

Whoopi Goldberg offered an update to fans of The View after her latest COVID diagnosis prevented her from appearing in person on the show’s 27th season premiere on Tuesday.

Goldberg recorded a video from home, which was shown on the talk show Wednesday morning.

“In spite of everything you heard, I am not at Burning Man," the show’s longtime co-host, 67, joked while wearing a mask. “I am not still in Italy. I am not doing stuff. I am not trying to change the outcome of the election. I have COVID.

“I’m still testing positive, apparently,” she continued. “I have to have a clear test before I can come back, so it might be a couple of days. But I’m really thrilled to see the beautiful new desk, I’m really thrilled to see all the beautiful women — you girls look great. And, you know, I can’t wait to get back and hang out.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“But until then, it’s me and my mask and I’m sort of confined to my room. I’ve never been sent to my room like this at this age…But I just wanted to say hi and let everybody know, I’ll be there as soon as I can. I’m sending you all great love and can’t wait to get back to our favorite place: The View.”

The View co-hosts and in-studio audience cheered and applauded following the end of Goldberg’s recorded message. “Can I just tell you?” responded View co-host Ana Navarro. “Whoopi Goldberg, as we know, likes electric heated toilets. The chance of her being at Burning Man is zilch!”



On Tuesday, Goldberg missed the show's season premiere after testing positive for COVID. At the time, co-host Joy Behar, 80, assured viewers that Goldberg was doing well and would return soon.

"She’s on the mend, she’s on the tail end and will probably be back this week,” Behar said Tuesday. But sorry she’s not here, for those of you who were looking forward to seeing her.”



Whoopi Goldberg. Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Goldberg had previous bouts with the virus, including January 2022 and November 2022

Recent media reports indicate that the number of COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. is increasing going into the fall. On Monday, the White House announced that first lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus and was “experiencing only mild symptoms.”

