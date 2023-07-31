Who Is Dennis Rodman's Girlfriend? All About Yella Yella

Dennis Rodman and his girlfriend Yella Yella have been going steady since 2022.

While the couple haven't shared too many details about their budding romance, fans first got wind of their relationship when Yella Yella shared a video of her and Rodman spinning discs at a music event in 2022.

The NBA legend and the rapper have since begun making more frequent appearances on each other's social media platforms. The couple also recently launched a joint YouTube channel.

However, their relationship status wasn’t confirmed until Rodman unveiled a tattoo of Yella Yella’s likeness on his face in July 2023. The super realistic black-and-white sketch of Yella Yella’s face covers nearly all of Rodman’s right cheek. Speaking with TMZ Sports about her boyfriend’s new ink, Yella Yella admitted that she was initially against the “crazy” idea.

"I actually told him not to do it," Yella Yella said. "I'm like, 'What're you doing!' " In the end, though, Yella Yella was touched by Rodman’s sweet tribute.

So who is Dennis Rodman’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Yella Yella and her relationship with the former NBA player.

She is a rapper

Yella Yella Instagram

Yella Yella is a rapper and has released singles like "Eyes Roll Back" in 2019 and "Ride the Wave" in 2020.

Her first Instagram post with Rodman was in July 2022

Yella Yella Instagram

Rodman first appeared on Yella Yella’s Instagram in a July 2022 video of the two of them hanging out behind a DJ booth. In the clip, Rodman is seen welcoming Yella Yella to the stage while she records her entrance with a phone in one hand and a drink in the other.

“Who READY New Music 🎶 DropN Soon,” Yella Yella captioned the post, also tagging Rodman.

The “Freak of Nature” rapper didn’t share photos or videos of the superstar athlete again until February 2023. Since then, however, Rodman has made regular appearances on Yella Yella’s Instagram. In May 2023, Yella Yella even threw Rodman a surprise birthday party.

Rodman has tattoo of Yella Yella’s face

Yella Yella Instagram

In July 2023, Rodman celebrated his love for Yella Yella in a very permanent way. The former basketball player paid a visit to celebrity tattoo artist Van Johnson to commission a black-and-white portrait of Yella Yella on his right cheek. Johnson captured the big reveal on Instagram, including Yella Yella’s reaction to seeing her boyfriend’s newly tatted face.

“So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it,” wrote Johson, who also appears on the tattoo reality show Black Ink Crew: Chicago. “What y’all do?”

She and Rodman attended the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game together

Yella Yella Instagram

Yella Yella and Rodman made their red carpet debut together at the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where Rodman participated as a team coach. In a photo gallery shared by Yella Yella on Instagram, the rapper is seen sitting courtside and cheering on Rodman. She also included a solo shot of her posing on the red carpet as well as a doting photo of Rodman looking over at her from his team’s bench.

Two months later, the pair watched the Houston Rockets take on the Denver Nuggets and were even featured on the stadium’s celebrity camera.

Rodman has hinted that Yella Yella is his “last dance”

Yella Yella Instagram

While chatting with TMZ Sports about his new face tattoo, Rodman alluded to there possibly being wedding bells in his and Yella Yella’s future.

"This is my last dance with a woman,” Rodman told the outlet. He went on to describe Yella Yella as “very lovely” and praised her for showing him the true meaning of unconditional love.

"And I thank her for loving me the way I am — and that's why I did it for her,” he added.

