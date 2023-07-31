Who Is Dennis Rodman's Girlfriend? All About Yella Yella

Dennis Rodman and Yella Yella made their red carpet debut in 2023

By
Emily Weaver
Emily Weaver
Emily Weaver
Emily Weaver is a contributing writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, HelloGiggles and Scary Mommy.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 03:01PM EDT
Dennis Rodman attends the Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets
Photo:

Marcus Ingram/Getty

Dennis Rodman and his girlfriend Yella Yella have been going steady since 2022.

While the couple haven't shared too many details about their budding romance, fans first got wind of their relationship when Yella Yella shared a video of her and Rodman spinning discs at a music event in 2022.

The NBA legend and the rapper have since begun making more frequent appearances on each other's social media platforms. The couple also recently launched a joint YouTube channel.

However, their relationship status wasn’t confirmed until Rodman unveiled a tattoo of Yella Yella’s likeness on his face in July 2023. The super realistic black-and-white sketch of Yella Yella’s face covers nearly all of Rodman’s right cheek. Speaking with TMZ Sports about her boyfriend’s new ink, Yella Yella admitted that she was initially against the “crazy” idea.

"I actually told him not to do it," Yella Yella said. "I'm like, 'What're you doing!' " In the end, though, Yella Yella was touched by Rodman’s sweet tribute.

So who is Dennis Rodman’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Yella Yella and her relationship with the former NBA player.

She is a rapper

Yella Yella

Yella Yella Instagram

Yella Yella is a rapper and has released singles like "Eyes Roll Back" in 2019 and "Ride the Wave" in 2020.

Her first Instagram post with Rodman was in July 2022

Dennis Rodman and Yella Yella

Yella Yella Instagram

Rodman first appeared on Yella Yella’s Instagram in a July 2022 video of the two of them hanging out behind a DJ booth. In the clip, Rodman is seen welcoming Yella Yella to the stage while she records her entrance with a phone in one hand and a drink in the other.

“Who READY New Music 🎶 DropN Soon,” Yella Yella captioned the post, also tagging Rodman.

The “Freak of Nature” rapper didn’t share photos or videos of the superstar athlete again until February 2023. Since then, however, Rodman has made regular appearances on Yella Yella’s Instagram. In May 2023, Yella Yella even threw Rodman a surprise birthday party.

Rodman has tattoo of Yella Yella’s face

Dennis Rodman's face tattoo of Yella Yella

Yella Yella Instagram

In July 2023, Rodman celebrated his love for Yella Yella in a very permanent way. The former basketball player paid a visit to celebrity tattoo artist Van Johnson to commission a black-and-white portrait of Yella Yella on his right cheek. Johnson captured the big reveal on Instagram, including Yella Yella’s reaction to seeing her boyfriend’s newly tatted face.

“So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it,” wrote Johson, who also appears on the tattoo reality show Black Ink Crew: Chicago. “What y’all do?”

She and Rodman attended the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game  together

Yella Yella and Dennis Rodman

Yella Yella Instagram

Yella Yella and Rodman made their red carpet debut together at the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where Rodman participated as a team coach. In a photo gallery shared by Yella Yella on Instagram, the rapper is seen sitting courtside and cheering on Rodman. She also included a solo shot of her posing on the red carpet as well as a doting photo of Rodman looking over at her from his team’s bench.

Two months later, the pair watched the Houston Rockets take on the Denver Nuggets and were even featured on the stadium’s celebrity camera.

Rodman has hinted that Yella Yella is his “last dance”

Yella Yella and Dennis Rodman

Yella Yella Instagram

While chatting with TMZ Sports about his new face tattoo, Rodman alluded to there possibly being wedding bells in his and Yella Yella’s future.

"This is my last dance with a woman,” Rodman told the outlet. He went on to describe Yella Yella as “very lovely” and praised her for showing him the true meaning of unconditional love.

"And I thank her for loving me the way I am — and that's why I did it for her,” he added.

Related Articles
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation After Overnight Stay with Irina Shayk
Aaron Rodgers Says Sean Payton Needs to 'Keep My Coach's Name Out of His Mouth'
Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Sean Payton for Criticizing Jets Coach: ‘Keep My Coach’s Name Out of His Mouth’
Simone Biles of USA competes on Vault during the Apparatus Finals on Day 9 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles Says She Was 'Petrified' to Return to 'Twisting on Any Event' After 2020 Olympics
Stephen Curry Ayesha Curry anniversary 07 30 23
Steph Curry Shares Sweet Post for 12th Anniversary with Wife Ayesha: ‘Love You More Than You Know’
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams
Travis Kelce Admits He's 'Gotta Be a Better Teammate' After Scuffle During Chiefs Training Camp
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Is Taking Time Off to Focus on Her Mental Health
LeBron James Shares Video of Son Bronny Playing the Piano After Cardiac Arrest: Watch
LeBron James Shares Video of Son Bronny Playing the Piano After Cardiac Arrest: Watch
Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown Hoping to Develop 'Black Wall Street' in Boston After Signing Nearly $304 Million Extension
Larsa Pippen Says Sheâs 'Embarrassed' and 'Traumatized' Over Michael Jordan's Comments About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan
Michael Jordan's Pre-Owned 1996 Mercedes-Benz to Be Auctioned Off for Just $23
Tua Tagovailoa Says He Turned Down Netflix's 'Quarterback' Because Docuseries it 'Showed Too Much' of 'Personal Life'
Why Tua Tagovailoa Declined to Be Featured in Netflix's 'Quarterback' Docuseries
Cali Ann Kershaw, Ellen Kershaw, Chance James Kershaw, Charley Clayton Kershaw, Cooper Ellis Kershaw and Clayton Kershaw attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose 2023 presented by Skechers and UCLA Health at Dodger Stadium
Clayton Kershaw and His Wife Bring Their Four Children to Pitcher's Charity Ping Pong Tournament
Frankie Capan hands his club to his mother, his caddie, on the 17th tee during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course
Pro Golfer Frankie Capan III’s Mom Is His Caddie: ‘He's the Most Well-Hydrated and Fed Player Out There’
Troy Aikman, Catherine "Capa" Mooty
Troy Aikman and His Wife Catherine "Capa" Mooty Are Officially Divorced: Source
Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Trip to British Grand Prix with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevigne
Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snap with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne at British Grand Prix
Lebron with family
LeBron James Shares Sweet Family Photo After Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest
Magic Johnson Vacation
Magic Johnson and Family Don Masquerade Headpieces for 'Another Amazing Party' on Super Yacht in Europe