Who Is Kevin Federline's Wife? All About Victoria Prince

Kevin Federline and his wife, Victoria Prince, have been married for a decade.

The couple, who met in 2008, welcomed their first child together, daughter Jordan Kay, before marrying in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony in 2013. The following year, Federline and Prince's second daughter, Peyton Marie, was born.

"You’re the foundation, the glue, the rarest gem," Federline wrote of his wife on Instagram for Valentine's Day in 2023. "This journey has only been possible because I have you.. You’ve taught me so much and our relationship has grown into something I never thought was possible.. It’s You and I Baby til tha wheels fall off!!!"

Before meeting Prince, Federline was previously married to pop star Britney Spears from 2004 to 2007. The former pair welcomed two children during their marriage: sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. The backup dancer also shares daughter Kori Madison and son Kaleb Michael with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.

Federline and Prince are in the midst of moving to Hawaii from Los Angeles with their two daughters, as well as Preston and Jayden. Spears agreed to Federline's request to move to the state with their children in May 2023, with Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan telling PEOPLE, "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope."



From their first meeting at a bowling alley to their new life in Hawaii, here's everything to know about Kevin Federline's relationship with his wife Victoria Prince.

She’s a former volleyball player

David Hardenberg/Getty

Prince has an impressive résumé when it comes to sports. The Washington native played varsity volleyball for three years in high school before going on to compete in college. She attended Washington State University before transferring to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she was named to the AVCA All-American team. After graduating in 2006, she competed against Olympians Kerri Walsh and Misty May-Treanor.

She is a schoolteacher and entrepreneur

Prince graduated from the University of Hawaii with a bachelor’s degree in speech. She is a special education teacher and entrepreneur, co-founding School Box Club in 2017, a now-defunct monthly subscription box of educational supplies for children.

"As a mom I constantly found myself buying pens, paper, crayons and workbooks for my kids but knew there had to be an easier way than constantly going to the store, that's when School Box Club was formed," she said in a press release. "We take such care and pride in each box that goes out, always taking into consideration the child's needs, ensuring they have the tools to succeed while bringing the fun back into learning!"



She met Federline in a bowling league

crownv_16/Instagram

Federline first met Prince in a recreational bowling league in 2008. Federline had split with Spears two years prior, and their divorce was finalized in July 2007.



She and Federline have two children together

crownv_16/Instagram

The couple welcomed their first child together three years after they started dating. Their daughter, Jordan Kay Federline, was born on Aug. 15, 2011. The pair then welcomed a second daughter, Peyton Marie Federline, on April 4, 2014.

They got married in 2013

crownv_16/Instagram

Federline and Prince said “I do” in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on Aug. 10, 2013. Their wedding came as a surprise to Prince, too. Federline initially told her it was a business trip before popping the question.

The two exchanged vows at the Hard Rock Hotel in front of 30 loved ones just one day after getting engaged. Their daughter Jordan, who was nearly 2 years old at the time, acted as the flower girl.

She’s a stepmom of four

crownv_16/Instagram

Since marrying Federline in 2013, Prince has since become a stepmother to his four children from previous relationships.

Federline became a father for the first time in July 2002 when he welcomed daughter Kori with his ex, Shar Jackson. Two years later, their son, Kaleb, was born. At the time, though, the pair had broken up, and Federline was engaged to Spears.

After a whirlwind romance, Federline and Spears tied the knot on Sept. 18, 2004, just two months after Kaleb was born. The following year, Federline became a dad for the third time. On Sept. 14, 2005, he and Spears welcomed their first child together, Sean Preston. Their second son, Jayden James, was born on Sept. 12, 2006.



She’s his “best friend”

Â© Marcel Thomas/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News

Prior to their impromptu nuptials, Federline hinted at a possible wedding in an interview with Ryan Seacrest. After saying he would “definitely” get married again, he said, “I just want to be happy. Right now, I am really happy. Victoria’s a great person. She’s an incredible person.”

In 2015, he praised her again. “Vic is my best friend,” he told E! News. “We work well together. We both want the same things for our children. Me and Vic know how to have fun together and I think that's important."

They are moving to Hawaii

While Federline and Prince were raising their family together in Los Angeles, they plan to move to Hawaii for additional work opportunities for Federline and a job offer at a Hawaiian University for Prince.

Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told PEOPLE in May 2023 that Spears "consented" to her two sons moving to the island with Federline and Prince.

A source also confirmed to PEOPLE that Federline had reached out to his ex-wife in early May to ask for permission to move. The insider shared, "Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy."

